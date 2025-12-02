Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada | 251120-N-KL637-2023 (Nov. 20, 2025) Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada | 251120-N-KL637-2023 (Nov. 20, 2025) Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command (center), Capt. Kenneth Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC) (right) and Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award winner Seaman Yazmine Gaines ring a ceremonial bell during Recruit Training Command's Pass-In-Review in Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall November, 20, 2025. These Sailors mark the final graduating training group of Sailors who reported to Recruit Training Command in FY25. We are proud to report that this year we have produced more than 42,000 Sailor – more than any other year in the previous decade! Training lasts approximately nine weeks, and every enlisted Sailor in the U.S. Navy begins their career here at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada) see less | View Image Page

Recruit Training Command Graduates Final Class of FY 2025, Achieves Highest Production in a Decade Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, Ill – The final training group of Sailors who arrived at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) during the Navy’s record-breaking year for recruiting, training and retaining Sailors, graduated from basic military training, commonly known as "boot camp," during a ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes, Dec. 4, 2025.

With the graduation of Training Group 52, more than 42,000 Sailors completed initial training during Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), marking the highest production year for RTC in the past decade—an increase of 10,000 Sailors over last fiscal year.

Today, more than 46,000 Sailors are enrolled in courses throughout the Navy’s accession pipeline to increase mastery of their craft before joining the fleet in defense of the nation. This level of force development is the highest in 20 years, sustaining a battle-ready force that is built to fight and win at sea. Every month, more and more of these Sailors report to commands around the globe.

“Future Sailors arrive at RTC, leaving home for the first time, taking that first critical step into the world seeking adventure,” said Capt. Ken Froberg, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command. “As these men and women mature through boot camp, they realize they are capable of so much more by embracing our professional values of honor, courage and commitment. It really is amazing week-to-week to see these new Sailors graduate and embark on their own journeys with our Navy, unified by a strong warrior ethos. I know the watch is in good hands!”

This milestone coincides with U.S. Navy Recruiting Command surpassing its FY25 recruiting goal for active component Sailors, beating its active duty, enlisted goal by nearly 3,500 future Sailors.

Recruit Division Commanders (RDC) are responsible for training new recruits during boot camp.

“Being an RDC has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Master-at-Arms First Class Selena Barragan. “From the first day of training to Pass-In-Review, it’s a privilege to watch recruits grow through discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Seeing that growth firsthand—watching civilians become Sailors who carry themselves with confidence and integrity—is what makes this role so meaningful. Every division I train reminds me why this work matters and why preparing them for the Fleet is both an honor and a responsibility.”

FY25 also saw continued innovations to Navy boot camp, including the further development of the Future Sailor Prep Course (FSPC) and the optimization of training from 10 weeks to 9 weeks.

The FSPC is designed to physically and mentally prepare recruits before starting boot camp, reducing attrition and increasing career opportunities for Sailors after graduation.

To celebrate this achievement in production, commander, Naval Service Training Command, Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh and Training Group 50 Top Sailor, Seaman Yazmine Gaines, rang the ship’s bell – a Navy tradition used to mark important occasions – at a recent RTC graduation.

"RTC is the foundry where Recruits are forged into battle-ready Sailors," said Pottenburgh. "Here in Great Lakes, our success is measured by the quality of the Sailor who leaves boot camp, the ‘Quarterdeck of the Navy’, following graduation as total Sailors – fit to fight and ready to win tonight, tomorrow, and well into the future."

The mission of RTC, the Navy’s only boot camp, is to transform civilians into smartly disciplined, physically fit, basically trained Sailors who are ready for follow-on training and service to the fleet, while instilling in them the highest standards of honor, courage, and commitment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bootcamp.navy.mil/