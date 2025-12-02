Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to file claims with TRICARE For Life

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    If you have TRICARE For Life, you’ll get health care from Medicare providers. There are certain times you may need to file your own claims with https://tricare4u.com/en/portal/welcome, the TFL contractor. Here’s what you need to know about when to file claims when you have Medicare and TFL.   “Always prepare to show your Medicare card along with your military ID card at any medical appointment for a smooth claims process,” said Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life program manager, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency.   Who files my claims? In most cases, your provider files your health care claims with Medicare first. Medicare pays its share and sends the claim to WPS for processing and payment of TRICARE’s portion of the claim.   Sometimes, you’ll need to file your own claim with WPS. This happens when:

    What you need for filing claims When you file a claim, include:

    1. Patient’s Request for Medical Payment (DD Form 2642)
    • Medicare Summary Notice
    • Your OHI explanation of benefits (if you have OHI)
    • Provider’s bill with all required information

    Required information on bills Make sure your provider’s bill shows:

    • Your name
    • Provider’s name and address
    • Date and place of service
    • Description of services
    • Charges for each service
    • Diagnosis

    Filing deadlines You have one year from the date of service to file claims in the U.S, as described in the TRICARE For Life Handbook. Send claims to the https://tricare4u.com/en/portal/beneficiary/contact-us.   Filing claims overseas When you get care overseas, TRICARE pays first (unless you have OHI). Medicare doesn’t pay for overseas care.   You must submit proof of payment with all overseas claims. This can be:

    • Credit card receipts
    • Canceled checks
    • Credit card statements
    • Provider invoices showing payment

    File overseas claims where you received care. You have three years from the date of service to file these claims.   How do I get help?

    • WPS (U.S. claims): Call 866-773-0404.
    • Overseas claims: Contact your https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us.

    Remember: Seeing Medicare participating providers gives you the lowest out-of-pocket costs. To learn more, visit TRICARE For Life.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:39
    Story ID: 552927
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to file claims with TRICARE For Life, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    TFL
    WPS
    TRICARE For Life
    Medicare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download