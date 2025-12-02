How to file claims with TRICARE For Life

If you have TRICARE For Life, you’ll get health care from Medicare providers. There are certain times you may need to file your own claims with https://tricare4u.com/en/portal/welcome, the TFL contractor. Here’s what you need to know about when to file claims when you have Medicare and TFL. “Always prepare to show your Medicare card along with your military ID card at any medical appointment for a smooth claims process,” said Anne Breslin, TRICARE For Life program manager, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. Who files my claims? In most cases, your provider files your health care claims with Medicare first. Medicare pays its share and sends the claim to WPS for processing and payment of TRICARE’s portion of the claim. Sometimes, you’ll need to file your own claim with WPS. This happens when:

TRICARE is your primary insurance.

Medicare doesn’t cover the service.

You have other health insurance.

What you need for filing claims When you file a claim, include:

Patient’s Request for Medical Payment (DD Form 2642)

Medicare Summary Notice

Your OHI explanation of benefits (if you have OHI)

Provider’s bill with all required information

Required information on bills Make sure your provider’s bill shows:

Your name

Provider’s name and address

Date and place of service

Description of services

Charges for each service

Diagnosis

Filing deadlines You have one year from the date of service to file claims in the U.S, as described in the TRICARE For Life Handbook. Send claims to the https://tricare4u.com/en/portal/beneficiary/contact-us. Filing claims overseas When you get care overseas, TRICARE pays first (unless you have OHI). Medicare doesn’t pay for overseas care. You must submit proof of payment with all overseas claims. This can be:

Credit card receipts

Canceled checks

Credit card statements

Provider invoices showing payment

File overseas claims where you received care. You have three years from the date of service to file these claims. How do I get help?

WPS (U.S. claims): Call 866-773-0404.

Call 866-773-0404. Overseas claims: Contact your https://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us.

Remember: Seeing Medicare participating providers gives you the lowest out-of-pocket costs. To learn more, visit TRICARE For Life.