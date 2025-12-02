WAMC receives “A” score from Leapfrog for patient safety

FORT BRAGG, NC -Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) has received an “A” score from Leapfrog, a national nonprofit organization that evaluates healthcare providers on patient safety, one of 18 military hospitals to receive this top score.

“Womack’s number one priority is to deliver readiness through safe, quality, and integrated healthcare,” said Col. Stephanie Mont, WAMC Commander. “Our leadership at every level is focused on ensuring that safety is at the forefront of every patient experience. We encourage our patients and our staff to communicate concerns immediately so that we can work together to provide the highest quality of healthcare for the Fort Bragg community.”

The hospital’s approach to safety is formalized though the Military Health System’s Ready Reliable Care (RRC) framework, which provides a standardized evidenced based approach to improving processes, reducing harm and building a culture of trust.

Encouraging staff to report incidents or near misses without fear of reprisal is one of its key concepts. According to Colleen Wehner, patient safety manager, if staff are fearful of reporting an unsafe condition, the facility will be unable to identify and address those issues leading to patient harm.

“We focus on what allowed this to happen instead of who made the error,” said Wehner. “The goal is to build a psychological safety that encourages staff to report incidents and near misses.”

The hospital uses data to inform patient safety decisions and track progress, utilizing evidence-based clinical measures, key performance indicators, and staff and patient feedback.

The Patient and Family Partnership Council is one outlet that gives patients and their families a voice in their healthcare by partnering with Womack to make direct improvements to hospital care and safety. Beneficiaries assigned to any of the Womack Clinics can be a part of this council that meets at 10 a.m. every second Wednesday in the Weaver auditorium.

“Many of the measures are available on the Leapfrog website,” said Wehner. “We stay up to date with evolving patient safety best practices and regulations by reviewing peer-reviewed literature and seeking guidance from medical and professional communities.”

WAMC continues to stay up to date with evolving patient safety best practices and regulations by reviewing peer-reviewed literature and seeking the latest guidance from medical and professional communities. They also monitor the standards and guidance of the accrediting agency Joint Commission, and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). To learn more visit Womack Army Medical Center (https://womack.tricare.mil/