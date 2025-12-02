Commissaries worldwide extend sale on select turkeys through December Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEE, Va. -- Commissaries worldwide are extending special pricing on select frozen turkeys until Dec. 31.

The prices are:

• All stateside stores including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Guam: Shady Brook Farms and Honeysuckle (10-28 pounds) are 49 cents per pound.

• Europe, Japan and Korea: Shady Brook Farms and Honeysuckle (10-28 pounds) are 79 cents per pound.

• Worldwide: Butterball (10 pounds and up) are 97 cents per pound, and Jennie-O (16-24 pounds) are 79 cents per pound.

No limits or minimum purchase. Discount applied at checkout. Limited time, while supplies last. For more information and additional savings, visit shop.commissaries.com/holidays.

