MANAMA, Bahrain --U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with the Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Khaled Al-Shariaan and Commander of the Kuwait Naval Force (KNF) Maj. Gen. Saif Al-Hamlan during two separate office calls in Kuwait, Dec. 3.
The meetings focused on strengthening cooperation and reaffirming the shared commitment of NAVCENT and the Kuwait Armed Forces to maritime security in the northern Arabian Gulf.
Renshaw acknowledged Kuwait's significant contributions to regional maritime security, highlighting KNF’s recent leadership of CMF Task Force 152. Discussions centered on potential areas for enhanced collaboration, including maritime domain awareness, security initiatives, and opportunities for personnel exchanges to participate in combined patrols.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:20
|Story ID:
|552916
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw’s Meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces and Commander of the Kuwait Naval Forces in Kuwait, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.