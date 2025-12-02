Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw’s Meeting with Royal Saudi Naval Forces Key Leaders Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANAMA, Bahrain --U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) key leaders during a trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Dec. 1-2.



The meetings included discussions with Vice Adm. Mohammed Al-Ghuraybi, commander, RSNF; Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Juaid, director, Diriyah Joint Operations Center; Maj. Gen. Hosam Al-Dalmer, deputy commander, Saudi Joint Forces Command; Rear Adm. Yahya Majrashi, deputy director, RSNF Western Fleet; and Rear Adm. Al-Otaibi, deputy director, RSNF Eastern Fleet.



The discussions focused on NAVCENT’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and enhancing the relationship with KSA.



The leaders explored opportunities for expanded bilateral and multilateral military engagements and reaffirmed their mutual support for maritime security partnerships.



Renshaw acknowledged KSA’s significant contributions to regional maritime security, specifically highlighting the RSNF’s leadership of CMF Task Force 150 and its recent record-breaking seizures of illicit drugs.