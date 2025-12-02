Mission Ready: Building financial fitness for the fight

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The Air Force prepares Airmen to respond to emergencies, navigate high-pressure operations and execute the mission without hesitation, but one challenge isn’t found in the skies or on the flightline. It’s the financial stress many face behind the scenes. Left unmanaged, it can undermine focus, mental health and overall mission readiness long before an Airman steps onto the job.

Financial readiness plays a critical role in sustaining the force, yet it can be overlooked in aspects of an Airman’s overall preparedness. In a profession built on precision and discipline, ensuring service members have the education and support to manage their finances also plays a pivotal role in maintaining a mission-capable Air Force.

“Finances can be exhausting, everyone comes from different backgrounds and a different level of knowledge about money, but financial health is just as important as physical and mental health,” said Janet Crider, 86th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center personal financial counselor. “In order to do your job effectively, you have to know you can take care of yourself and your family.”

The M&FRC offers a wide range of financial services designed to meet Airmen exactly where they are in their personal and professional journeys. Through workshops, unit briefings and one-on-one appointments, the M&FRC provides education on budgeting, debt management, credit understanding, saving, investing and navigating the Thrift Savings Plan.

“The first step is simply to walk in,” Crider said. “Nine times out of ten, people leave my office feeling relieved because we set goals and build a plan, we’re not here to judge anyone, we just want them to walk out a little stronger than when they came in.”

In addition to the support provided by the M&FRC, Airmen have access to several other resources designed to help them navigate financial emergencies and unexpected challenges.

The Air Force Aid Society can be a beneficial tool available, offering interest-free loans, grants and emergency assistance to service members facing unexpected expenses such as car repairs, emergency travel, rent shortages or essential household needs.

“People are often nervous to talk about what they’re spending their money on, it's hard,” said Samantha Gregory, 86th FSS M&FRC personal financial counselor. “Our goal is to help Airmen understand where their money is going so they can regain their power. Learning to organize finances, build savings and create healthy spending habits, truly changes their lives.”

Service members can strengthen their financial resilience and create long-term stability by prioritizing debt reduction, building an emergency fund and investing through the TSP or a Roth IRA. When Airmen contribute a portion of their pay to these accounts, they harness the power of compound interest to grow wealth over time, ensuring both immediate and future financial security.

“We’re free, we’re here and we serve the entire installation,” Gregory said. “Our mission is to support Airmen and families with the tools and education they need to stay financially ready and focused on the mission.”

The M&FRC on Ramstein Air Base offers walk-in support, scheduled appointments and unit briefings tailored to individual needs. Airmen and families can contact the M&FRC at DSN: 480-5100 or +49 6371-47-5100 for assistance. Additional education and resources on financial readiness across the Air Force can also be found at the official Air Force Personnel Center website: https://www.afpc.af.mil/Military-and-Family/Financial-Readiness/