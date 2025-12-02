Leadership learns from the line: 909th AMU showcases excellence

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Every mission in the Indo-Pacific begins long before aircraft take to the skies. For the Airmen of the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, it begins on the flight line; wrenches in hand, eyes on every bolt, ensuring each KC-135 Stratotanker is mission-ready to fuel the fight.

On Nov. 20, 2025, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Arnett, 18th Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, joined maintainers from the 909th AMU for a hands-on inspection, witnessing firsthand the precision and discipline that keep Kadena’s refueling fleet ready around the clock.

During the visit, Gallemore assisted the team with a water intrusion check on the nose landing gear of a KC-135 Stratotanker: one of many critical steps performed during routine inspections to prevent corrosion and maintain flight safety.

“Our number one enemy is corrosion,” said Senior Airman Asa Willis, 909th AMU aerospace propulsion journeyman. “Every moment we’re not working on an aircraft, corrosion is. This is why we have 24-hour operations, because we need to be ready to fly whenever we’re needed.”

The 909th AMU’s mission is vital to maintaining U.S. and allied presence throughout the Indo-Pacific. Their work ensures the 909th Air Refueling Squadron can sustain long-range operations that support fighters, bombers and mobility aircraft across the theater.

“We handle 70% of all aerial refueling missions in the area of responsibility," said 1st Lt. Alina Chavez, 909th AMU officer in charge. “Fighters, bombers, you name it, they can’t go anywhere without us. You can’t fly without gas.”

Recognizing the Airmen’s dedication, Gallemore, Arnett, and Cupp, presented coins to seven 909th maintainers for their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence.

Operating 24/7, 365 days a year, the 909th AMU embodies the relentless spirit of the Pacific Air Forces mission. Through constant inspection, maintenance and attention to detail, they ensure Kadena’s refueling capability remains strong—fueling not just aircraft, but the Indo-Pacific’s stability and security.