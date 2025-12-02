Runway reforged: 18th Wing Airmen strengthen Kadena’s foundation for airpower

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Airmen from the 18th Operations Support Squadron and the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron are teaming up to tackle one of Kadena’s most ambitious airfield repair projects of the year, strengthening the flight line that keeps airpower moving across the Indo-Pacific.

The joint effort brings together airfield management and engineering specialists to replace worn pavement and upgrade vital runway sections, a job typically reserved for contracted construction crews. This time, the entire project is being completed in-house by Kadena’s own experts.

“From the moment the first truck arrived, our team had to be precise,” said Master Sgt. Maria Atondo, 18th OSS airfield management supervisor. “Every minute matters when you’re working with materials that set fast. The planning, timing, and teamwork have been outstanding.”

The operation requires careful coordination between Airmen managing aircraft operations and those handling heavy equipment on the ground: balancing mission demands with safety and precision.

“Asphalt and concrete work demand accuracy,” said Master Sgt. Brock Butshke, 18th CES pavements and equipment section chief. “Every step impacts the runway’s performance. Our goal is to make sure it’s strong, smooth, and ready for anything the mission requires.”

Once complete, the improved runway will enhance long-term durability and reduce the need for future repairs — ensuring Kadena remains a critical launch point for U.S. Air Force operations throughout the region.

“It’s been a challenge, but our Airmen are proving once again they can deliver results,” Atondo said. “When this project wraps up, we’ll know that every inch of this runway was built by the hands of our own team.”

This collaboration highlights Kadena’s commitment to maintaining mission readiness and the 18th Wing’s ability to innovate and sustain airpower from the ground up.