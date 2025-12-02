U.S. and Japan sister flights team up for bilateral flight

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle assigned to the 204th Fighter Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle assigned to the 204th Fighter Squadron, takes off for a bilateral training mission with the U.S. Air Force at Naha Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. The mission supported ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral capability and maintain stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Ruter, a weapons systems officer assigned to the 18th Operations Group, joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force pilots from the 204th Fighter Squadron for a bilateral flight at Naha Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025, strengthening the partnership between two allied air forces.

While Ruter settled into the backseat of a JASDF F-15DJ Eagle for the flight, aircrew flight equipment specialists from both nations compared processes, gear, and day-to-day operations to sharpen interoperability and mutual understanding.

“Both forces wanted to learn from each other, not just on tactics but on how we equip and support our aircrew,” said Ruter. “Getting in the jet with our partners gives us a level of understanding you can’t get from watching each other from the ground.”

The 67th Fighter Squadron and JASDF’s 204th FS have maintained a sister-squadron relationship for years, allowing pilots and maintainers to train together and refine how they operate in the same airspace. This flight represented one more step in ensuring both units can integrate seamlessly when it matters most.

Behind the scenes, Airmen from the 18th Operations Support Squadron worked directly with JASDF personnel to exchange aircrew equipment practices and life-support standards: cooperation that reinforces the foundation of bilateral readiness.

“Our pilots can’t fly without the equipment we maintain, none of us can do this mission alone,” said Senior Airman Taylor Sulli, 18th OSS aircraft flight equipment journeyman. “Being able to work side-by-side with the JASDF and see how they operate builds trust and strengthens a partnership we rely on.”

The flight marks another example of how the U.S. and Japan continue to expand bilateral training opportunities, focusing on interoperability, mutual respect, and combined strength. From cockpit coordination to ground operations, every exchange helps ensure both nations remain ready to respond together across the Indo-Pacific.

“This is about building relationships that matter when it counts,” said Ruter. “The more we fly, work, and learn together, the stronger we are.”