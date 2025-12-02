BH 26-1: Readiness on the runway—Airmen hone rapid repair skills

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron enhanced their ability to restore flight operations through rapid airfield damage repair training during base-wide operational readiness exercise BH 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025.

The exercise tested Airmen’s ability to quickly assess and repair simulated damage to a runway following a notional attack, ensuring Kadena can maintain combat airpower operations in a contested environment.

“The primary objective of RADR operations is to get the airfield operational as quickly as possible so that we can get planes back in the sky,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Callahan, 18th CES electrical power production journeyman. “It’s a very simple idea, but a lot goes into it.”

During the scenario, 18th CES personnel refreshed their knowledge of repair techniques used to fill and reinforce craters, clear debris, and restore mission-essential airfield surfaces. Each step required precise coordination between civil engineers, explosive ordnance disposal Airmen, and command leadership.

“Leadership has to make quick decisions based on the extent of damage and determine the most effective repair plan,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Arian Olomi, 18th CES superintendent. “This kind of training helps us make those calls under pressure.”

Beverly High 26-1 provided the opportunity for Kadena Airmen to strengthen operational readiness across the installation. Through exercises like RADR, units refine the teamwork and problem-solving skills needed to ensure flight operations continue no matter the conditions.

“Every second counts when it comes to airfield recovery,” Callahan said. “Our ability to respond fast and effectively is what keeps the mission moving.”

The 18th CES’s performance during BH 26-1 demonstrated Kadena’s readiness to project airpower and sustain operations across the Indo-Pacific region.