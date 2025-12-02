Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building bonds: 18th CEG families get a behind-the-scenes look at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.23.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – From fire trucks to workshops, the families of the 18th Civil Engineer Group got a firsthand look at the people and places that keep Kadena Air Base running during a full-day family tour, Nov. 24, 2025.

    As the first event of its kind in eight years, the 18th CEG Family Tour offered more than a behind-the-scenes experience: it rekindled a culture of openness, appreciation and connection between Airmen and their loved ones.

    “This tour helps showcase the incredible work the 18th CEG does to keep the base operating effectively,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dalicia Brenson, 718 Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of simplified acquisition of base engineer requirements. “When our families understand the mission, they become part of it—and that makes our team stronger.”

    Families of the Department of War civilians, active-duty personnel and master labor contractors visited six different shops across Kadena, including the fire department, furniture repair shop and several engineering work centers. Each stop featured interactive demonstrations and opportunities for children and spouses to experience the work their loved ones perform daily.

    “It’s important for us to keep building relationships with our local community,” U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Sillona, 18th CES service contracts section chiefs. “We wanted to make this day unique and interactive by incorporating hands-on activities for the families.”

    From learning about emergency response capabilities to testing firefighting equipment, the event gave families a tangible sense of pride and belonging within the 18th CEG mission.

    The 18th CEG Family Tour strengthened the bond between base personnel and their loved ones, reinforcing that every mission at Kadena Air Base begins—and ends—with the support of the people who call it home.

