    Navy Closure Task Force–Red Hill to host open house

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) invites the public to its upcoming community open house on Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oahu Veterans Center, located at 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu, HI 96818.

    The open house will focus on current and future efforts of NCTF-RH, feature static displays, and provide community members with opportunities to speak one-on-one with subject matter experts who are actively involved in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility decommissioning and the Navy’s ongoing environmental efforts.

    Engineers and environmental specialists will be available to speak with attendees about various decommissioning and environmental operations, including pigging (pipe cleaning) operations, pipeline removal, the Navy’s plan for reactivating the Navy Aiea-Halawa Shaft, and other key milestones.

    For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For updated imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH.

