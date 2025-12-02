Strengthening and connecting families through medical resource expo Your browser does not support the audio element.

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – A dedicated team of Kirtland spouses and service members partnered with the 377th Medical Group at Kirtland Air Force Base to hold the Bump and Beyond Expo Sept. 17, 2025, highlighting a shared commitment to strengthening connections between military families, health care providers and community agencies.

The spouse-driven initiative welcomed families into a supportive environment where they could meet both military and civilian health care professionals and community agencies, learn about available services, and build relationships that extend beyond Kirtland’s gates.

The planning team — Alex Parks, Zayda Hetue, Mayra Allen, Tabitha Kegin, Lt. Col. Susan Joseph and Airman 1st Class Angie Avila — organized the event to bring together a wide range of local agencies, specialists and community organizations. Families had the chance to ask questions and learn more about navigating their health care resources.

“Our vision and goal weas to support our military families through every stage of parenthood, from pregnancy onward,” said Mayra Allen, project lead for Bump and Beyond**.** “We wanted to help them feel informed, empowered, and connected to resources designed to help them thrive.”

The Bump and Beyond Expo was thoughtfully designed to make women’s health, maternity, and pediatric care connections visible and accessible, ensuring families know exactly where to turn—on base or in the community—for the care they need.

"We are grateful to the 377th Medical Group for generously providing the venue and participating in this event [and] are hopeful that Bump and Beyond can continue into the future," said Hetue. “Military families don't exist in a federal bubble-- We can only thrive in conjunction with our local communities.” The effort reflects Team Kirtland’s commitment to supporting every family.

“We wanted to give our beneficiaries direct access to these experts, so they know what resources are available to them and how to use them,” said Lt. Col. Susan Joseph, 377th MDG chief nurse executive.

State and local health care agencies and specialists in attendance included maternal and child health providers, family and home visiting services, educational resources, a TRICARE representative, faith-based organizations and others. The mix of participants highlighted the importance of guiding beneficiaries through a complex network of resources.

"A major goal of our event was to build trust,” said Parks, a Birth Doula, when discussing the importance of community in the military, and the birth of the Bump and Beyond expo itself. “It can feel overwhelming to navigate pregnancy at a new installation.”

“This gathering strengthens our clinic’s connection with the community with the goal of enhancing the patient experience leading up to and through delivery,” said Col. Steven Fox, 377th Medical Group commander.

The Bump and Beyond Expo demonstrated how collaboration between Kirtland families and community partners can create lasting connections and ensure that airmen and their families remain supported, informed, and mission ready.