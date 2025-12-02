READOUT: 13th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Steve Koehler hosted the 13th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement from Pacific Fleet Headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025. Representatives from 19 nations participated in the engagement, including five heads of navy from countries in Northeast and Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Oceania, and North and South America.



The leaders discussed building resilient maritime supply chains in the Indo-Pacific and recognizing the region’s critical role as the backbone for global trade, energy, and security. They focused on maintaining freedom of navigation and ensuring that key Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) remain open, safe, and secure, even in times of crisis or conflict. Improving technical interoperability was also emphasized as a means to strengthen deterrence, deepen trust, and address security challenges effectively.



They highlighted the importance of integrating unmanned systems across all domains to enhance surveillance, reduce risks to personnel, and increase operational range and endurance. The leaders acknowledged the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of technology in the maritime environment and underscored the vital role of collaboration in enabling partner nations to adapt and respond effectively.



Additionally, the leaders stressed the need for continued information sharing to improve maritime domain awareness, build trust among allies and partners, and expand opportunities for coordinated operations. By leveraging real-time data and fostering interoperability, they aim to strengthen collective resilience and ensure the Indo-Pacific remains free and open.



The leaders extended their congratulations to India, Republic of Korea, and Sri Lanka on the recent celebration of their respective Navy Days.



They also extended condolences to Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand for the loss of lives and damage caused by the recent catastrophic flooding.



This 13th iteration meeting came at a time when the U.S. Navy and its allies and partners are operating and exercising more than ever to demonstrate increased interoperability and to maintain credible deterrence.



The multinational maritime engagement program underscores Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships while maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.