Readout: Pacific Fleet commander's travel to Japan, April 15-16

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Japan, April 15-16, 2024, to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



Koehler met with senior Japanese officials to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.



The meetings included:



Administrative Vice Minister of Defense Mr. Kazuo Masuda

Minister of Foreign Affairs, North American Affairs Bureau Deputy Director General Shingo Miyamoto

Yokosuka City Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji

Japan Joint Staff Chairman Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida

Maritime Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Akira Saito



The leaders addressed the importance of close coordination and integration between the two maritime forces. They also discussed trilateral cooperation between Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United States, and other multilateral arrangements, to enhance resiliency and interoperability between our collective forces to demonstrate the strength of the trilateral relationship, uphold UNSC resolutions, and deter threats to our nations.



Koehler also met with senior U.S. officials including:



U.S. Embassy Tokyo Charge d’Affaires Mr. Raymond Greene

Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti



During his visit to Yokosuka, he toured Seventh Fleet’s Enforcement Coordination Cell and visited with surface warrior triads during surface warfare officer week. He also visited USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), where he met with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet.



The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient.