Readout: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Japan, April 15-16

Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Japan, April 15-16, 2024, to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
Koehler met with senior Japanese officials to discuss the increasing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.
The meetings included:
Administrative Vice Minister of Defense Mr. Kazuo Masuda
Minister of Foreign Affairs, North American Affairs Bureau Deputy Director General Shingo Miyamoto
Yokosuka City Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji
Japan Joint Staff Chairman Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida
Maritime Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Akira Saito
The leaders addressed the importance of close coordination and integration between the two maritime forces. They also discussed trilateral cooperation between Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United States, and other multilateral arrangements, to enhance resiliency and interoperability between our collective forces to demonstrate the strength of the trilateral relationship, uphold UNSC resolutions, and deter threats to our nations.
Koehler also met with senior U.S. officials including:
U.S. Embassy Tokyo Charge d’Affaires Mr. Raymond Greene
Commander, Naval Forces Japan, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti
During his visit to Yokosuka, he toured Seventh Fleet’s Enforcement Coordination Cell and visited with surface warrior triads during surface warfare officer week. He also visited USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), where he met with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet.
The visit to Japan underscored the United States’ commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient.
