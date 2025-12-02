READOUT: 10th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler hosted the 10th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement from the Pacific Fleet Headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 12, 2024.



Representatives from 16 nations participated in the engagement, including 7 heads of navies from countries in Northeast Asia, Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the North and South American regions.



The leaders focused on opportunities and challenges of the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific that could impact the security, safety, economy, or environment.



They further emphasized current activities in the region and underscored the significance of enhancing mutual relations through collaborative operations, exercises and multilateral initiatives.



They also stressed the importance of profound partnerships in support of the sovereignty of all nations, regardless of their size, the maintenance of safety of life at sea, and the execution of search and rescue missions.



The leaders extended condolence to the crews of Japan and Malaysia for the loss of lives from the recent helicopter crash.



This 10th iteration meeting came at a time when the U.S. Navy is doing more than ever to strengthen U.S. relationships with allies and partners to advance regional peace, stability, and deterrence.



The multinational maritime engagement program underscored Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening enduring regional alliances and partnerships while maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific for all.