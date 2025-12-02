READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Australia, June 15 – June 22 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Australia, June 15-22, 2024, to affirm and advance the strong alliance between Australia and the United States.



Koehler began the trip in Canberra to meet with senior leaders involved in Australia’s security and foreign policy. While in Canberra, Koehler also spoke to students at the Australian War College and laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.



Officials he met with include:



Gen. Angus Campbell, Chief of Defence Force

Greg Moriarty, Secretary of Defence

Rachel Noble, Director-General, Australian Signals Directorate

Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, Chief of Navy, Royal Australian Navy

Vice Adm. Jonathan Mead, Director-General, Australian Submarine Agency

Lt. Gen. Gregory Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations

Michelle Chan, Deputy Secretary, South and Southeast Asia, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Dr. Peter Sawczak, First Assistant Secretary, Geostrategy and Partnerships Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Kate Logan, First Assistant Secretary, Pacific Strategy Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade



Koehler then traveled to Perth to tour HMAS Stirling, where he was briefed by Capt. Ken Burleigh, commanding officer, HMAS Stirling, and visited base facilities and Submarine Rotational Force-West. He visited the Australian Marine Complex at Henderson. Koehler also gave an address at the Perth USAsia Centre to discuss the importance of AUKUS and mutual challenges in the Indo-Pacific. He concluded his visit to Perth with a meeting with the Hon. Paul Papalia, Western Australia Minister for Defence Industry.



Koehler completed his trip to Australia with a visit to Sydney to meet with senior Australian naval leadership including Rear Adm. Christopher Smith, Australian Fleet Commander, at Fleet Base East and HMAS Watson. While at Fleet Base East, Koehler toured HMAS Canberra (L02) and HMAS Hobart (DDG 39), and visited a guided missile destroyer (DDG) simulator. At HMAS Watson, he spoke to staff and students of the Maritime Warfare Training Authority.



The visit to Australia underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and alliances for an enduring resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific.