READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander's travel to California and the Pacific Northwest, Sept. 23 – 26

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to California and the Pacific Northwest, Sept. 23-26, 2024, as part of his inaugural visit to Pacific Fleet commands to meet with leaders and Sailors. He also toured vital infrastructure and critical capabilities in the region.



Koehler began the trip in Monterey, California, at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), where he met with retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of NPS, to discuss the school’s educational and research capabilities, and its institutional knowledge to meet the needs of U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Koehler then traveled to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California, to observe new capabilities that may be integrated into the fleet, including aircraft, surface vessels, and unmanned systems.



Koehler’s next stop was Bremerton, Washington, where he met with leaders of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, before touring dry docks 3, 5, and 6. Following the dry dock tours, he visited the Trident Refit Facility Bangor, Submarine Group Nine, and Naval Magazine Indian Island at Naval Base Kitsap.



Koehler completed his trip with visits to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Naval Station Everett, both in Washington. He toured Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, met with Sailors and addressed their questions about operations in the Pacific Fleet, toured Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Everett, and walked through unaccompanied housing facilities before meeting with command leadership.



Fleet concentration visits like this are important as every Sailor and Navy civilian’s contribution is vital to advancing Pacific Fleet’s warfighting capabilities and ensures our force is ready to respond to any contingency across the globe at any time.