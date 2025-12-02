Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Diego Garcia, Oct. 11

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.15.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) alongside Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis, Jr., Oct. 11, to review capabilities and facilities and engage with personnel at the strategic outpost.

    Koehler met with U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Jamison, commanding officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, to discuss the unique challenges and mission requirements of those stationed at this remote but vital facility.

    During a tour of the installation, Koehler and Davis visited housing and dining facilities, logistics depots, airfields, and piers. Koehler commended leadership for their support to visiting aircraft, ships, and submarines, including a recent visit by the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), one of the ships assigned to the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which conducted a brief stop for fuel in Diego Garcia on Sept. 28.

    During an all-hands call, Koehler and Davis praised the professionalism and resilience of the Diego Garcia team, addressed questions from U.S. and U.K. military, civilian, and contract personnel, and discussed the critical role NSF Diego Garcia plays in supporting operational forces deployed to the Indian Ocean.

    The visit provided Koehler and Davis with an opportunity to engage directly with the NSF Diego Garcia team and underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assured access, and defense of the global commons.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 18:03
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    cpf
    koehler
    diego garcia
    readout

