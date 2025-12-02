READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to Republic of Palau, Oct. 12 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to the Republic of Palau alongside Fleet Master Chief Donald L. Davis, Jr., Oct. 12, to visit the U.S. Civic Action Team (CAT) deployed to the Pacific Island country and meet with U.S. Ambassador to Palau Joel Ehrendreich.



While visiting the CAT at Camp Katuu, Koehler and Davis thanked the deployed service members and toured its facilities. The CAT in Palau supports agreements and obligations of the Compact of Free Association (COFA) ratified in 1994 and executes several programs including: community construction, apprenticeship training, medical civil action, community relations, maintain World War II monuments on Peleliu and Angaur, and emergency response and disaster relief.



During his meeting with U.S. Ambassador Ehrendreich, Koehler discussed efforts to promote regional stability, rule of law, and maritime security in Palau where shared history and common values make them a key partner in the region.



The visit to the Republic of Palau underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.