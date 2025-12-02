READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to New Zealand, Nov. 20-22 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited New Zealand, Nov. 20-22, 2024, to strengthen and advance the long-standing partnership between New Zealand and the United States.



Koehler met with senior New Zealand and U.S. officials to discuss shared maritime security priorities in the Indo-Pacific and opportunities to deepen naval cooperation and interoperability.



Meetings included:

Brook Barrington – Secretary of Defense

Air Marshal Tony Davies – Chief of Defense

Rear Adm. Mat Williams – Vice Chief of Defense Force

Rear Adm. Garin Golding – Chief of Navy

Maj. Gen. Robert Krushka – Commander Joint Forces New Zealand

Tom Udall – U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand



In Wellington, Koehler welcomed New Zealand’s deepening partnership with the United States and its increased naval deployments to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific. Senior officials of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade shared insight on the direction of New Zealand’s foreign and security policy and discussed areas of collaboration. Koehler’s visit included a stop at the Pukeahu National War Memorial where he and Rear Adm. Golding laid a wreath to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.



In Auckland, Koehler participated in a pōwhiri, a traditional Māori welcome ceremony, spoke alongside Golding to Royal New Zealand Navy personnel on leadership and challenges in the Indo-Pacific, and toured the Torpedo Bay Navy Museum.



At the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Devonport base, he met with New Zealand naval divers, hydrographers and surveyors assigned to HMNZS Matataua, a littoral warfare unit. He also toured HMNZS Aotearoa and congratulated the crew on their recent deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific, including participation in the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii. Koehler emphasized the value of New Zealand’s deployment with like-minded partners in upholding the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.



The visit to New Zealand underscored U.S. commitment to an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.