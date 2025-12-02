READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to French Polynesia, Nov. 22-23 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Papeete, French Polynesia, Nov. 22-23, 2024, to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific.



Koehler met with senior officials from the French Joint Headquarters to discuss the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region including the ongoing and future Pacific deployments to include the FS Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group.



Meetings included:



Eric Spitz – French Polynesia High Commissioner

Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget – French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific (ALPACI) Joint Commander



While in Papeete, Koehler conducted an office call with Pinget to discuss how the two navies can build upon mutual capability and operational goals. Koehler also toured the French naval base and facilities. Koehler and Pinget’s discussions are part of a collaborative relationship focused on shared goals of Pacific Island security and resilience in the Pacific that is free from coercion.



The visit to French Polynesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability by upholding the rules based international order.