    READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to French Polynesia, Nov. 22-23

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    11.26.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, traveled to Papeete, French Polynesia, Nov. 22-23, 2024, to increase interoperability and information-sharing with French armed forces in the Indo-Pacific.

    Koehler met with senior officials from the French Joint Headquarters to discuss the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region including the ongoing and future Pacific deployments to include the FS Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group.

    Meetings included:

    Eric Spitz – French Polynesia High Commissioner
    Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget – French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific (ALPACI) Joint Commander

    While in Papeete, Koehler conducted an office call with Pinget to discuss how the two navies can build upon mutual capability and operational goals. Koehler also toured the French naval base and facilities. Koehler and Pinget’s discussions are part of a collaborative relationship focused on shared goals of Pacific Island security and resilience in the Pacific that is free from coercion.

    The visit to French Polynesia underscored Koehler’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability by upholding the rules based international order.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 18:03
    Story ID: 552870
    Location: PF
    This work, READOUT: Pacific Fleet commander’s travel to French Polynesia, Nov. 22-23, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

