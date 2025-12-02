USACE Baltimore District receives additional funding to advance W.R. Grace Curtis Bay remediation effort Your browser does not support the audio element.

BALTIMORE --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District has received $250,000 to further advance remediation efforts at W.R. Grace - Curtis Bay Works in South Baltimore, under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) to protect the health and well-being of communities and the environment.



“Like emergency preparedness and disaster response, cleanup of these contaminated sites is a crucial mission at which the Corps of Engineers truly excels. These funds will enable the Corps of Engineers to accelerate their work so they can continue to deliver results for impacted communities across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle.



This funding will be used to continue coordination with W.R. Grace on remedial activities in a building that was used to process monazite sand for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission back in 1957, as well as investigation reporting of the waste disposal area. The report will help define the full extent of FUSRAP contamination both inside and outside the disposal area proper.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as congressionally authorized under FUSRAP, cleans up contamination from sites in the United States resulting from work performed as part of the nation’s early atomic energy program. As a result of cost recovery efforts under FUSRAP, USACE has received $155 million to advance remediation at numerous FUSRAP sites across the nation. In total, six USACE districts will receive additional funding to advance efforts on 12 FUSRAP projects located across seven states. Disbursement of funds across the program was determined based on numerous factors including planned contract actions and project schedules.



Additional information on the W.R. Grace – Curtis Bay Works project is available at: https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/WRGrace/.



Additional Information



