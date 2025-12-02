Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    READOUT: 11th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    READOUT: 11th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Steve Koehler hosted the 11th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement from Pacific Fleet Headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2024. Representatives from 16 nations participated in the engagement, including eight heads of navy from countries in Northeast and Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Oceania, and North and South America.

    The leaders focused on challenges and opportunities for naval logistics cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed the traditional and non-traditional threats facing the Indo-Pacific region and the need for stronger naval logistics cooperation between allies and partners to address these challenges.

    They recognized the importance of setting up a fast and efficient logistics support system between countries and highlighted the need for close cooperation. They also talked about how logistics cooperation is key to maintaining deterrence in the increasingly competitive strategic environment in the region.

    Koehler thanked the attendees for assisting the U.S. Navy through exercises, training, port visits, and refueling at sea.

    This 11th iteration meeting came at a time when the U.S. Navy is doing more than ever to strengthen U.S. relationships with allies and partners to advance regional peace, stability, and deterrence.

    The multinational maritime engagement program underscored Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening enduring regional alliances and partnerships while maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific for all.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 18:03
    Story ID: 552868
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, READOUT: 11th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kle
    cpf
    koehler
    readout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download