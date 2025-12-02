READOUT: 11th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Steve Koehler hosted the 11th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement from Pacific Fleet Headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2024. Representatives from 16 nations participated in the engagement, including eight heads of navy from countries in Northeast and Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Oceania, and North and South America.



The leaders focused on challenges and opportunities for naval logistics cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed the traditional and non-traditional threats facing the Indo-Pacific region and the need for stronger naval logistics cooperation between allies and partners to address these challenges.



They recognized the importance of setting up a fast and efficient logistics support system between countries and highlighted the need for close cooperation. They also talked about how logistics cooperation is key to maintaining deterrence in the increasingly competitive strategic environment in the region.



Koehler thanked the attendees for assisting the U.S. Navy through exercises, training, port visits, and refueling at sea.



This 11th iteration meeting came at a time when the U.S. Navy is doing more than ever to strengthen U.S. relationships with allies and partners to advance regional peace, stability, and deterrence.



The multinational maritime engagement program underscored Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening enduring regional alliances and partnerships while maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific for all.