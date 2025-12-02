Blanchfield Army Community Hospital earns an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group Your browser does not support the audio element.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused exclusively on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.



“Our mission has always been to provide safe, high-quality care to the community we serve, and earning this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade validates our unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence,” said COL James McWherter, Commander of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. "I am incredibly proud of our entire team. This achievement is a direct result of their hard work, resilience, and dedication to providing exceptional care.”



“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Blanchfield Army Community Hospital made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.



To explore Blanchfield Army Community Hospital's full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.



Fort Campbell opened its first hospital on Aug. 19, 1942, known then as the United States Army Hospital at Fort Campbell, Ky. Built to support the medical needs of Camp Campbell, it operated with a capacity of 2,100 beds. The hospital was constructed as a wood-frame complex in the World War II cantonment style, consisting of 53 brick-veneered, two-story buildings spread across 73 acres, connected by more than seven miles of ramps and corridors. For forty years—through World War II, Korea, and Vietnam—this hospital and its staff provided dedicated care to Soldiers and Families.



On Sept. 17, 1982, the current hospital was officially dedicated. Its architecture and layout were considered state-of-the-art for the time, opening with 10 patient-care units and the ability to care for 241 inpatients.



The hospital was named in honor of Col. Florence A. Blanchfield, Chief of the Army Nurse Corps from 1943–1947. Col. Blanchfield played a pivotal role in World War II by positioning nursing teams closer to the front lines to deliver critical care to battlefield casualties. She was also instrumental in securing permanent commissioned officer status for military nurses. Blanchfield Army Community Hospital remains unique within the U.S. Army Medical Department as the only hospital named after an Army Nurse Corps officer. Col. Blanchfield was the first woman to receive a regular Army commission.



Today, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital provides comprehensive healthcare to the Soldiers, Families, and retirees of Fort Campbell and the surrounding community. We are proud to support the medical readiness and well-being of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), and numerous tenant units across the installation. Our commitment extends beyond the post, serving thousands of beneficiaries in the greater Kentucky–Tennessee region with the same dedication that has defined this hospital since its earliest days.



About The Leapfrog Group



Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.