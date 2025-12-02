USAMMA inducts MEDLOG leaders into O2M3

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency inducted three new members into the...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency inducted three new members into the Order of Military Medical Merit, or O2M3, during an awards ceremony Nov. 20 at Fort Detrick, Md. Flanked by USAMMA Commander Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim and Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki are, from left, Claudie Shelton, Cheryl Alligood and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Hendricks. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency welcomed three more members into the prestigious Order of Military Medical Merit during a recent unit awards ceremony.



Membership in the Order, commonly known as O2M3, denotes distinguished service that is recognized by Army Medical Department senior leadership, signified by a sterling silver medallion and maroon ribbon.



The inductees recognized at the Nov. 20 ceremony at Fort Detrick included Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Hendricks and Army Civilians Cheryl Alligood and Claudie Shelton.



Hendricks previously served as deputy chief of the Maintenance Operations Center-Medical under USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate before transitioning to a new role at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.



During his tenure, Hendricks oversaw the establishment of the new Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support, or HMMS, program, which aims to close gaps in field-level medical maintenance for units without organic maintainers across the operational force, and spearheaded efforts to improve medical maintenance integration in the Army’s sustainment system of record.



“I’ve always viewed the O2M3 as one of the most respected distinctions in our career field,” Hendricks said. “Being selected was a genuine honor, and it means a great deal to know my contributions to the field and our cohort were recognized at that level.”



Alligood, chief of procurement for USAMMA’s Force Projection Directorate, or FPD, has provided “unwavering support to global strategic medical materiel programs” throughout her career, according to Alligood’s nomination, submitted by Lt. Col. Joshua Singleton.



Among her achievements, Alligood oversaw the execution of past presidential drawdown missions and possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in Army supply systems, as well as developing a contingency contract to support future USAMMA operations.



“Mrs. Alligood's steadfast commitment to the medical logistics enterprise has been nothing short of amazing,” Singleton said. “Cheryl's actions have significantly enhanced medical readiness across the force, improved logistical planning within the enterprise, and ultimately benefitted the well-being and operational effectiveness of the U.S. Army.”



Alligood, who has 26 years of combined military and civilian service, said earning induction into O2M3 is “both an honor and a meaningful acknowledgement” of not just her individual contributions, but also the support and collaboration with her colleagues.



“It motivates me to continue striving for excellence and to positively impact our organization and those we serve,” she said.



With nearly 40 years of total service to the Army, including two decades on active duty as a Medical Service Corps officer, Shelton currently serves as USAMMA’s Centrally Managed Medical P&D Materiel program manager.



“I am absolutely elated to be awarded the prestigious Order of Military Medical Merit and to be recognized by the Army Medical Department senior leadership for my actions and contributions toward the promotion of Army healthcare logistics and to our Warfighters,” he said.



Singleton called Shelton a “stalwart pillar” for USAMMA’s P&D and unit deployment package, or UDP, programs. UDPs support deploying medical units with supplies for the first 30 days of operations and address strategic-level medical readiness gaps.



Additionally, Shelton has managed $35 million worth of requirements across multiple portfolios of supply, as well as developed the Care of Supplies in Storage, or COSIS, plan for 106 medical unit identification codes in support of multiple combatant commands and global exercises.



The O2M3 was founded in 1982 by the commanding general of the U.S. Army Health Services Command. It serves to recognize excellence and promote fellowship and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel.



According to the U.S. Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, O2M3 membership is granted to individuals who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character. They also must have displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the AMEDD for at least 15 years with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.



USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, delivering medical logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the forward tactical edge to increase survivability and sustain fighting strength.



AMLC is a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.