Transaction Service Center Pensacola Holds Change of Command

PENSACOLA, Fla. – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Samantha M. Smith relinquished command of
Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola to Cmdr. Peter S. McLaughlin during an official
ceremony Dec. 2 at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station (NAS)
Pensacola.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Smith assumed command of TSC Pensacola in 2024. She
enlisted in the Navy in 2004 as a nuclear power machinist’s mate and advanced to the rank of
petty officer third class. She was selected for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps
(NROTC) at Northwestern University, through which she earned her commission as a surface
warfare officer after attaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Physics from Loyola
University. Smith holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Management from the
University of Maryland and a Professional Human Resources certification.
Smith has held several key positions throughout her career, including: assistant officer strength
planner; protocol officer for the chief of naval personnel; manpower, personnel, training and
education requirements officer; head enlisted accession planner; and head Navy strength
planner.
McLaughlin, a native of Summerville, South Carolina, arrived at TSC Pensacola as the
executive officer last year. He enlisted in the Navy in 1998, completed the Naval Nuclear Power
Training pipeline, and served aboard USS Buffalo (SSN 715) and USS Maryland (SSBN 738)
before he was selected for the Seaman to Admiral-21 program. He graduated from the
University of South Carolina in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and
Criminal Justice. McLaughlin also holds a Master of Science in Management degree in
Manpower Systems Analysis from Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts degree in
Defense and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.
Before he assumed command of TSC Pensacola, McLaughlin held positions including: deputy
executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval personnel/commander, Navy Personnel
Command (NPC); NPC executive officer of enlisted staff; executive assistant to Rear Adm.
Stuart Satterwhite, where he was a plank owner of MyNavy Career Center (MNCC); and chief of
staff and commanding officer of MNCC Headquarters staff.
TSCs execute personnel and pay transactions quickly and accurately. In addition to military pay
and customer service transactions within their area of responsibility, each TSC leads service
delivery and standardized procedures for several transaction types. TSC Pensacola handles
East Coast gains and losses and continental U.S. (CONUS) military pay for the areas of
operations east of the Mississippi River and Louisiana.
