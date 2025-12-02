Transaction Service Center Pensacola Holds Change of Command

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Samantha Smith renders a salute during the arrival of the official...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Samantha Smith renders a salute during the arrival of the official party for the Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola change of command ceremony Dec. 2, 2025 at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. During the ceremony, Smith relinquished command to Cmdr. Peter S. McLaughlin. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Samantha M. Smith relinquished command of

Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola to Cmdr. Peter S. McLaughlin during an official

ceremony Dec. 2 at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station (NAS)

Pensacola.



Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Smith assumed command of TSC Pensacola in 2024. She

enlisted in the Navy in 2004 as a nuclear power machinist’s mate and advanced to the rank of

petty officer third class. She was selected for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps

(NROTC) at Northwestern University, through which she earned her commission as a surface

warfare officer after attaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Physics from Loyola

University. Smith holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Management from the

University of Maryland and a Professional Human Resources certification.



Smith has held several key positions throughout her career, including: assistant officer strength

planner; protocol officer for the chief of naval personnel; manpower, personnel, training and

education requirements officer; head enlisted accession planner; and head Navy strength

planner.



McLaughlin, a native of Summerville, South Carolina, arrived at TSC Pensacola as the

executive officer last year. He enlisted in the Navy in 1998, completed the Naval Nuclear Power

Training pipeline, and served aboard USS Buffalo (SSN 715) and USS Maryland (SSBN 738)

before he was selected for the Seaman to Admiral-21 program. He graduated from the

University of South Carolina in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and

Criminal Justice. McLaughlin also holds a Master of Science in Management degree in

Manpower Systems Analysis from Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts degree in

Defense and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.



Before he assumed command of TSC Pensacola, McLaughlin held positions including: deputy

executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval personnel/commander, Navy Personnel

Command (NPC); NPC executive officer of enlisted staff; executive assistant to Rear Adm.

Stuart Satterwhite, where he was a plank owner of MyNavy Career Center (MNCC); and chief of

staff and commanding officer of MNCC Headquarters staff.



TSCs execute personnel and pay transactions quickly and accurately. In addition to military pay

and customer service transactions within their area of responsibility, each TSC leads service

delivery and standardized procedures for several transaction types. TSC Pensacola handles

East Coast gains and losses and continental U.S. (CONUS) military pay for the areas of

operations east of the Mississippi River and Louisiana.