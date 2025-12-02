Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transaction Service Center Pensacola Holds Change of Command

    Photo By Garrett Dipuma | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Samantha Smith renders a salute during the arrival of the official...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Story by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Samantha M. Smith relinquished command of
    Transaction Service Center (TSC) Pensacola to Cmdr. Peter S. McLaughlin during an official
    ceremony Dec. 2 at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station (NAS)
    Pensacola.

    Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Smith assumed command of TSC Pensacola in 2024. She
    enlisted in the Navy in 2004 as a nuclear power machinist’s mate and advanced to the rank of
    petty officer third class. She was selected for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps
    (NROTC) at Northwestern University, through which she earned her commission as a surface
    warfare officer after attaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Physics from Loyola
    University. Smith holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources and Management from the
    University of Maryland and a Professional Human Resources certification.

    Smith has held several key positions throughout her career, including: assistant officer strength
    planner; protocol officer for the chief of naval personnel; manpower, personnel, training and
    education requirements officer; head enlisted accession planner; and head Navy strength
    planner.

    McLaughlin, a native of Summerville, South Carolina, arrived at TSC Pensacola as the
    executive officer last year. He enlisted in the Navy in 1998, completed the Naval Nuclear Power
    Training pipeline, and served aboard USS Buffalo (SSN 715) and USS Maryland (SSBN 738)
    before he was selected for the Seaman to Admiral-21 program. He graduated from the
    University of South Carolina in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and
    Criminal Justice. McLaughlin also holds a Master of Science in Management degree in
    Manpower Systems Analysis from Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Arts degree in
    Defense and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.

    Before he assumed command of TSC Pensacola, McLaughlin held positions including: deputy
    executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval personnel/commander, Navy Personnel
    Command (NPC); NPC executive officer of enlisted staff; executive assistant to Rear Adm.
    Stuart Satterwhite, where he was a plank owner of MyNavy Career Center (MNCC); and chief of
    staff and commanding officer of MNCC Headquarters staff.

    TSCs execute personnel and pay transactions quickly and accurately.  In addition to military pay
    and customer service transactions within their area of responsibility, each TSC leads service
    delivery and standardized procedures for several transaction types. TSC Pensacola handles
    East Coast gains and losses and continental U.S. (CONUS) military pay for the areas of
    operations east of the Mississippi River and Louisiana.

