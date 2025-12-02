Foraker Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Delaje Foraker graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Delaje Foraker graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) Dec. 4, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Delaje Foraker graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award (MEA) Dec. 4, 2025.



Foraker, 21, from Dallas, Texas, said joining the Navy was part of a bigger mission—to push herself, break expectations, and build a future she could be proud of.



“I joined the Navy to become the best version of myself,” Foraker said. “I’m the only girl out of four brothers, and I wanted to set the standard high. I also wanted to further my education to become a nurse, build financial stability, and create a strong foundation for my future family.”



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top honor presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places Foraker among the top of today’s newest Sailors. As part of her recognition, she is awarded a flag letter of commendation.



Foraker said learning she had earned the MEA brought a deep sense of pride and validation.



“When I found out, I felt truly proud of myself,” she said. “I pushed myself to the max, and everything I’d been working toward finally paid off. Winning this award gave me the confidence to keep setting high standards and maintain the same drive in the fleet. Moving forward, I want to lead by example and keep motivating myself to work hard and chase success.”



Foraker graduated from Timbercreek High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and competed in cheerleading, varsity track, and varsity basketball. She served as a basketball team captain and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. After high school, she attended The College of Health Care Professions, earning her medical assistant certification.



At RTC, her Recruit Division Commanders (RDCs) were Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate-Handling (ABHC) Rodriguez, and Chief Master-at-Arms Chief (MAC) McNeal, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class (CS1) Mendez who she credits as the driving force behind her success.



“My RDCs pushed me even when I didn’t want to be pushed,” she said. “They saw potential in me and worked tirelessly to bring it out. They taught me what integrity, toughness, and accountability really mean, and they motivated us to become leaders—not just followers—in the fleet.”



The biggest challenge Foraker faced during training was stepping into leadership while learning how to manage her own emotions.



“Learning how to lead while keeping myself steady wasn’t easy,” Foraker said. “I had to be an example for my division but still figure out how to hold myself together. Chief Rodriguez told me something that stayed with me: ‘It’s okay to feel your emotions—just don’t let them see you break.’ That advice carried me through. I learned how to stay composed, stay focused, and not let anything or anyone bring me down.”



Foraker said those leadership lessons—combined with the confidence her RDCs helped instill—shaped her into the Sailor she is today.



After graduation, Foraker will continue her Navy career as a Seaman Pact Sailor.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.