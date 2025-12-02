KACH surgical technologist receives FAST designation

Photo By Robert K Lanier | Robert Torres III, a Certified Surgical Technologist in Keller Army Community...... read more read more Photo By Robert K Lanier | Robert Torres III, a Certified Surgical Technologist in Keller Army Community Hospital’s Department of Surgery, was selected as a 2025 Fellow of the Association of Surgical Technologists (FAST). This designation recognizes surgical technologists who demonstrate unwavering commitment to the profession, upholding the highest professional, ethical, and moral standards while actively advancing the field to improve surgical patient care. see less | View Image Page

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- CONGRATULATIONS to Robert Torres III, a Certified Surgical Technologist in Keller Army Community Hospital’s (KACH) Department of Surgery, who was selected as a 2025 Fellow of the Association of Surgical Technologists (FAST) and recognized during the Association of Surgical Technologists (AST) Surgical Technology Conference, in Orlando, June 5-7, 2025.



“My selection (as a FAST) rests largely in part to my more than six years as a member of the KACH surgical team, and the accomplishments working with an excellent staff of soldier and civilian technicians, and outstanding surgeons and nurses,” said Torres.



“He (Torres) consistently models the standards of practice and mentorship recognized by AST, fostering a culture of safety, precision, and continuous improvement within the operating room,” said Maj. Anthony David, Chief, Perioperative Nursing Services, Keller Army Community Hospital. “His pursuit of professional growth and his dedication to elevating team performance directly contributes to improved patient outcomes and organizational effectiveness.”



This prestigious designation is reserved for those whose professional activities are dedicated to the practice of surgical technology, who abide by the AST Code of Ethics and standards of practice, and who commit to continued adherence to these guiding principles.



“His achievement not only honors him personally, but also enhances Keller’s reputation in surgical care,” added Capt. Robert Caito, Officer-in-Charge, Operating Room/Sterile Processing, Keller Army Community Hospital.



AST was established in 1969 by members of the American College of Surgeons, the American Hospital Association, and the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses. As the oldest and most widely recognized professional organization for surgical technologists, AST's primary purpose is to ensure that surgical technologists have the knowledge and skills to administer patient care of the highest quality. AST represents more than 80,000 surgical technologists, including all military surgical technologists in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. For more information on AST, go to [https://www.ast.org/](https://www.ast.org/).



To become an Army Surgical Technologist, you must enlist as an Operating Room Specialist (MOS 68D), complete 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training, and then undergo 21 weeks and three days of Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. For more information, go to [https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/science-medicine/intensive-care/68d-operating-room-specialist](https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/science-medicine/intensive-care/68d-operating-room-specialist).