B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers and support personnel assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, departed Misawa Air Base this week, concluding a Bomber Task Force deployment.

The U.S. strategic bombers were deployed to the INDOPACOM area of responsibility to train and integrate with allies, partners and joint forces. While in theater, the 9th EBS showcased its capability to simultaneously embed with Japan and India, executing fly-over and joint force integration missions.

The unit integrated with Japan, India, the Philippines and Canada, executing 14 higher headquarters missions and 10 local sorties within the theater, strengthening interoperability with Japan and reinforcing stability across the Indo-Pacific region and international alliances.

“BTF deployments and operations, alongside other military activities in the region, enhance readiness and demonstrate our commitment to Allies and partners,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hansen, 9th EBS commander. “Every mission we fly while deployed is designed to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, maintain readiness and global strike capability.”