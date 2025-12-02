Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission

    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission

    Photo By Senior Airman Emma Anderson | U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare to...... read more read more

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.21.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan —  U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers and support personnel assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, departed Misawa Air Base this week, concluding a Bomber Task Force deployment. 

    The U.S. strategic bombers were deployed to the INDOPACOM area of responsibility to train and integrate with allies, partners and joint forces. While in theater, the 9th EBS showcased its capability to simultaneously embed with Japan and India, executing fly-over and joint force integration missions. 

    The unit integrated with Japan, India, the Philippines and Canada, executing 14 higher headquarters missions and 10 local sorties within the theater, strengthening interoperability with Japan and reinforcing stability across the Indo-Pacific region and international alliances.

    “BTF deployments and operations, alongside other military activities in the region, enhance readiness and demonstrate our commitment to Allies and partners,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hansen, 9th EBS commander. “Every mission we fly while deployed is designed to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, maintain readiness and global strike capability.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:07
    Story ID: 552832
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission, by SrA Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission
    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission
    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission
    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission
    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission
    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission
    B-1B Lancers Depart Misawa After Concluding Bomber Task Force Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download