Honoring 39 from Harlem, Montana: civilians recognized for courage after 1992 Air Force tragedy

“I left Montana unaware of the danger and anguish that the Harlem community experienced through all of it. It was not until I was invited to the memorial rededication 30 years later that I met many of you and learned your stories of sacrifice and dedication,” said retired Lt. Col. Frank Maguire at the ceremony awarding the Commander’s Public Service Award (CPSA) to 39 civilians who aided the Air Force in crisis.



On November 30, 1992, a frigid night, 13 McChord Air Force Base airmen were killed when two C‑141s collided midair. None survived.



One of the casualties was Capt. Kevin Maguire, younger brother to Frank.



Early reports quoted Harlem residents describing “flashes of light” or a “fireball” in the sky, first thought to be a meteor or jet – until volunteers reached the remote site and discovered two military aircraft.



Thirty-nine Harlem residents were first on the scene, searching for survivors, securing the area, and protecting the fallen airmen.



Members of the Montana National Guard, local police and fire soon arrived, but the 39 volunteers remained at the site for weeks, helping the Air Force during the complex accident investigation.



Frank Maguire retired from the Air Force in 2004, then becoming a government contractor and eventually a civilian employee. His last duty station was Wright-Patterson AFB, where he has spent his entire post-military career. Today, he is chief of security for the helicopter division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR-SOF) Directorate.



Since the crash in 1992, the Maguire family has done a lot to keep Kevin’s memory alive, including establishing a scholarship in his name for Detachment 643 Air Force ROTC cadets at Wright State University – Kevin’s alma mater. Frank also sends a new American and Air Force flag to Harlem’s memorial site in Montana every year. While years passed and Frank remained in Ohio, a piece of his life always stayed connected to Montana.



In May of 1993, Frank and his family traveled to Montana for a dedication ceremony of a monument and memorial bridge featuring the names of all the fallen crew members. Frank notes he met many of the 39 volunteers that day but mostly interacted with families of the other fallen Air Force members.



It wasn’t until a memorial rededication ceremony 30 years later that Frank’s relationships with the Harlem volunteers became personal.



During a reception after the rededication ceremony, Frank spent hours talking with volunteers from that fateful night and listening to their stories of still-present PTSD after responding to the graphic scene.



Frank realized he had to find a way to publicly recognize those 39 individuals for their service and provide them with some sort of closure.



Research and deep knowledge of the complex Air Force rewards system helped Frank target the CPSA. The award was established in 2005 and recognizes non-employee civilian support to a major project or unit over a limited time. The award includes a medal, ribbon, lapel button and citation. The award structure allowed Frank to do the nomination paperwork himself.



Frank needed an Air Force champion for the awards, so he reached out to Brig. Gen. Trace Thomas, chief of staff of the Montana Air National Guard in Helena. The two had never met and shared no prior connection.



Thomas agreed to help, recalling that the accident occurred during his own Air Force pilot training. Frank also leaned on Darwin Zellmer, chairman of Harlem’s Airman Memorial Committee. Zellmer volunteered at the crash site in 1992.



At the May 25, 2025 ceremony, Frank Maguire honored the 39 civilians who stood by the Air Force in crisis. In service dress, he fulfilled a promise to his late father, a retired Chief Master Sergeant, to remember Kevin and the crash in uniform. Brig. Gen. Thomas presented medals and read citations commending their courage and service from November 30, 1992, to March 2, 1993.



Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the crash, and Frank’s family will gather to remember Kevin.



“We have always had a dinner together,” Frank explains of the accident anniversary. “And we toast my brother first with water and then with wine. He wouldn't have tolerated just water if it was up to him!” he laughs.



Frank will close the day with a Teams chat with Darwin Zellmer, sharing a toast and reflecting on the friendship born of tragedy.



CPSA recipients:



Mary Mount, Marilyn Bigby, Roberta (Bobbi) Adams, Maurice (Gail) Adams, Janet Boisvert, Mark Diemert, George Dugan, Kraig Hansen, Arnie Hofer, Darius Hofer, Jerry Hofer, Phillip Hofer, Tom Hofer, Reuben Kuntz, Delvin Mace, L.G. Miller, Curtis Moxley, Eugene Pronto, Robert Scheffelmaer, Linda Wetzel, Kathryn Choi, Patrick Doyle, Marvin Edwards, Don Harmon, Ben Hofer, Benny Hofer, David Hofer, Peter Hofer, Samuel Hofer, Stephen Humphreys, John Stephen Humphreys, James Leo, Timothy MacKay, Victor Miller, Ann Marie Parks, Raymond Ragsdale, Daniel Spencer, Darwin Zellmer, Edwin Zellmer



Remembering the fallen airmen on this accident anniversary:



Capt. David Sielewicz, Capt. Jimmy Lee Jenkins, Capt. Mark Elster, Capt. Edward Parent, Jr., Capt. Banks Wilkinson, Capt. Kevin Maguire, 1st Lt. Edward Hoyle III, Tech. Sgt. Peter Osterfeld, Tech. Sgt. David Young, Staff Sgt. Terrence Miyoshi, Staff Sgt. Monte Bissett, Senior Airman Wilbert Brown III, and Airman 1st Class George Anthony Moreland