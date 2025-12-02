U.S. Marine from Task Force 51/5 Marine Expeditionary Brigade Meritoriously Promoted to Sergeant by Secretary of the Navy Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tafari Galloway, an administrative specialist with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, was meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant on Nov. 2, 2025, during a recent visit to the White House.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command specifically chose Galloway from several nominees to receive the promotion after service branches were tasked with nominating exemplary members for the privilege. This was part of the Above, Below, and Beyond Broadcast Finale, a presidential special celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.



Maj. Charlyne Lawrence and Master Sgt. Todd Bullard, the assistant chief of staff and chief of G-1 at Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, respectively, nominated Galloway for his performance of duties during the Israel-Iran War in June 2025.



During the 12-Day War, Galloway was responsible for the accurate accountability and coordination of dependent evacuation from the Kingdom of Bahrain. He worked tirelessly with Marines, Sailors, and their families to ensure dependents arrived at their designated safe haven, as well as handled their re-entry at the end of the war.



“Sergeant Galloway is a standout Marine who takes his role with the utmost seriousness. He works tirelessly and selflessly to ensure that our Marines and their families are well cared for. His relentless pursuit of excellence is why we were proud to nominate him for presidential recognition," said Lawrence.



While the process for authorized departure of dependents exists, it is seldom utilized. However, Galloway says he was prepared for the severity of the situation due to his training and regular duties at the unit. He frequently works to manage accountability and travel of personnel within the task force, reporting this information to higher headquarters in a timely manner.



At the White House, Galloway was promoted by the Secretary of the Navy, the honorable John Phelan, a claim few Marines can make.



“The experience was exciting! Being afforded the opportunity to tour our headquarters and see the memorials was a treat,” said Galloway. “The highlight of the experience was meeting the Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps.”



Galloway was previously awarded a Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal in March of this year for his attention to detail during the Commanding General’s Inspection. He was responsible for the unit's legal administration functional area, and as a result of his attention to detail, the legal administration functional area received zero findings and zero discrepancies. Additionally, the inspector recognized Galloway as a noteworthy performer.



Galloway says the promotion to the rank of sergeant will only offer him more opportunity to grow as a leader. He is excited to step into billets of increased responsibility and has orders to attend Marine Security Guard School in 2026.



“I look forward to learning and developing as a non-commissioned officer so that I may be able to serve the Marines I work with as my career progresses,” said Galloway.



Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, the integrated Navy, and Marine Corps amphibious force, is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.