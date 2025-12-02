U.S., Japan naval forces complete Mine Warfare Exercise 3JA 2025

Courtesy Photo | ABURATSU, Japan (Nov. 22, 2025) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ABURATSU, Japan (Nov. 22, 2025) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) Company 9-3 and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) EOD teams jump from an MH-53E Sea Dragon from Helicopter Mine countermeasures squadron 15 (HM-15) during a helicopter casting exercise as part of Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 3JA, Nov. 22, 2025. MINEX 3JA is part of a year-long series of bilateral exercise between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew Cox). see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 3JA 2025 off the coast of Southern Japan near Aburatsu, Nov. 12-26.



MINEX 3JA is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations between the two forces. This exercise builds on the previous iterations of 1JA and 2JA this past year. During the 15-day exercise, participants worked together to clear waterways through a simulated minefield using unit-level counter mine warfare tactics to include mine hunting, detection, and neutralization.



"Strong alliances are critical in today's world, perhaps more so now than they have ever been. MINEX 3JA provides an invaluable opportunity to work and learn alongside our JMSDF partners, enhancing our mine countermeasure capabilities and developing innovative solutions in this critical warfare area,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Peter W. Haynes, commodore, Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 7. “U.S. and JMSDF commitment to interoperability and combined training ensures we can respond effectively to mine threats in the Indo-Pacific, keeping our forces ready together."



Together, JMSDF Mine Warfare Force and U.S. Navy MCMGRU 7 commanders directed mine hunting, mine sweeping, and mine neutralization tasks for U.S. Navy and JMSDF units. This training allowed all units to practice communicating and operating in a joint environment, while maximizing their collective mine countermeasures capability.



U.S. Navy personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 detachment, members of the U.S. Marine Corps Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization, and staff assigned to MCMGRU 7 participated in MINEX 3JA. JMSDF participants included one frigate, four ocean minesweepers, two minesweeper tenders, 11 coastal minesweepers, two mine countermeasures helicopters (MCH) and multiple embarked EOD units.



MCMGRU 7 directs mine countermeasure assets in the clearance of sea mines to ensure free flow of commerce by sea and freedom of movement of U.S., allies, and partner nation ships and auxiliaries, in peacetime and in conflict.



The exercise took place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.