JED sparks curiosity during Atsugi STEAM Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District (USACE JED) engineering division civil engineer, Joseph Dashiell, center, assists students from Naval Air Facility Atsugi's Shirley Lanham Elementary School in building electrical circuits during their annual Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics (STEAM) Day event, December 3rd, 2025. As part of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) curriculum, Lanham's STEAM Day introduces students to the dynamic world of STEAM through fast-paced, rotating classroom sessions led by guest instructors. Each session offers students a chance to see how science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics intersect in everyday life.

Naval Air Facility Atsugi’s Shirley Lanham Elementary lit up, quite literally, as students experimented with building simple electrical circuits during their annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) Day event on December 3, 2025.



Among the rotating hands-on activities, Lt. Col. Simratpal “Simmer” Singh, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan District (USACE JED), joined by JED civil engineer Joseph Dashiell, helped students explore how engineering concepts power both electrical circuits and real-world infrastructure.



“Our visit to Shirley Lanham Elementary is important because we are talking to the future engineers who could be in our seats in a few decades,” said Singh. “Hands-on activities spark imagination and show how STEAM opens doors to higher education and future opportunities.”



As part of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) curriculum, Lanham’s STEAM Day introduces students to the dynamic world of STEAM through fast-paced, rotating classroom sessions led by guest instructors. Each session offers students a chance to see how science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics intersect in everyday life.



Singh brought specialized children’s electrical circuit-building kits equipped with snap-on wires, safe low-voltage batteries, switches, and small lightbulbs. These kits allowed students to construct working circuits without soldering or tools, helping them understand how electricity flows and how components interact within a system.



Students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade worked in teams to design and complete circuits that powered lights and incorporated switches. The hands-on activity introduced foundational electrical engineering concepts in a fun, accessible way that connected directly to modern infrastructure and technology.



STEAM concepts form a vital foundation. Science reveals how circuits function, technology drives engineering innovation, art inspires creative solutions, and mathematics ensures precision in all aspects of design and construction.



Throughout their visit, Singh and Dashiell explained how electrical systems support USACE’s work in Japan, from powering facilities to enhancing emergency preparedness.



As students experimented with their circuit kits, they were encouraged to troubleshoot, communicate, and think critically, which are key skills engineers rely on every day.



“I learned that even one loose connection can stop the whole circuit from working,” said a fifth-grade student. “Once my group fixed it, it felt like solving a puzzle to get the light to turn on.”



For USACE, introducing children to STEAM is about far more than inspiring career paths. It is about nurturing the next generation of creative thinkers who can tackle complex challenges with confidence and curiosity.



As Singh and Dashiell moved from table to table, answering questions and guiding students, it was clear their visit left a meaningful impression. Many students experienced their first glimpse of how engineering and STEAM shape the world around them and how those fields could shape their future.



“In previous years, the Army Corps of Engineers JED Team helped make our STEAM Day a huge success by leading an engaging activity for our students,” said Brian Rioux, Shirley Lanham’s Mathematics Support Specialist. “We were happy to have them back.”



Through its continued support of STEAM education, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan Engineer District strengthens its connection with local communities and inspires tomorrow’s innovators.