Brig. Gen. Teyhen Visits MEDDAC-J to Strengthen Medical Readiness in Japan

Photo By Naoko Kanda | Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen recognized Maj. Harrison Sarpong, chief of pharmacy, for his excellence in health care at Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Japan, on Sept. 25. Teyhen is the director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific and the commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific.

CAMP ZAMA-JAPAN-U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J)/ Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic (CFSHC) hosted Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, commanding general of Medical Readiness Pacific (MRC-P) and director of Defense Health Network-Indo Pacific (DHN-IP), along with Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Contreras, during a three-day visit September 24-26.



The visit focused on strengthening support for Soldiers and families and assessing ongoing efforts to enhance medical readiness across the region. Japan was the second stop on Teyhen’s multi-site Indo-Pacific tour, following her visit to South Korea, aimed at gaining a comprehensive overview of U.S. military medical capabilities by actively engaging with unit members and partners.



On September 25, Teyhen participated in a morning physical training session in recognition of Suicide Awareness Month, joining Soldiers in an event designed to promote resilience and morale. Later that day, she met with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force medical leaders in Tokyo before returning to Camp Zama for an all-hands meeting with MEDDAC-J personnel.



During the all- hands meeting, Teyhen emphasized her commitment to improving Solider performance through physical and mental readiness. She highlighted the importance of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) and engaged leadership in fostering stronger teams and improving health outcomes. Earlier this year, she launched a quarterly month-long H2F challenge across the Indo-Pacific region under her leadership, delivering daily messages that encourage small achievable wellness goals and promote sustained health habits.



These ongoing efforts are designed to support mental health, strengthen staff engagement and enhance productivity by improving focus, connection and physical readiness. The initiatives align with MEDDAC-J and CFSHC’s goal of cultivating a cohesive, people-first team while preventing burnout among medical professionals.



Teyhen and Contreras also recognized several hard-working team members for their excellence in health care. Teyhen urged the audience to embrace their surroundings, saying, “Stop looking at your smartphone in your free time and hang out. You will have different experiences that make you grow in this beautiful county of Japan. “



Teyhen has dedicated her career to advancing healthcare delivery, holistic health, and medical readiness (public health, musculoskeletal medicine, behavioral health, resiliency, imaging, and technology). Her research accomplishments include over 360 peer-reviewed publications, editorials, book chapters, and published abstracts; 120 presentations at conferences; and 200 invited lecturers.



MRC-P’s mission is to provide regionally ready, globally responsive medical forces, health service support, and force health protection to conserve the fighting strength; enable the readiness and health of the Army and designated activities; integrate and liaise at echelon for the provision of health service support and force health protection to the Total Army; and provide Command and Control to Medical Department Activities (MEDDAC), Medical Centers (MEDCEN), Public Health Commands (PHC), and Soldier Recovery Units (SRU).



DHN-IP oversees a joint, integrated health network that provides quality care to approximately 223,000 beneficiaries, including active-duty service members, family members, and military retirees. The network includes seven parent military hospitals in Washington, California, Hawaii, Japan, and the Republic of Korea and has a workforce of approximately 15,000 service members, civilians, and contractors.