    FRCSW Facilities Team Earns Award

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Behind every mission-critical workspace is a team dedicated to excellence. Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis "Rick" Rivera took the time to visit one of these teams, the FRCSW facilities department, and personally express his appreciation for their exceptional efforts.
    Despite tight deadlines, shifting requirements, and frequent design changes, this group consistently delivers high-quality, in-house solutions that save the command hundreds of thousands of dollars in contract costs while keeping essential projects on schedule.
     
    Whether they are reconfiguring office spaces to support the seamless relocation of personnel or enhancing security and professionalism with controlled entry doors and executive stairwell renovations, their work is as diverse as it is impactful. On short notice, they poured concrete slabs in order to accommodate incoming equipment for the FRCSW Manufacturing team, ensuring no delays. In another building, they upgraded ventilation systems to meet Industrial Hygiene standards, safeguarding the health and safety of FRCSW employees.
     
    Their flexibility, teamwork, and dedication don’t just improve command facilities, they enable the entire depot to operate at its best. The men and women of FRCSW are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

