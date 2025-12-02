TRICARE Open Season ends Dec. 9: Last chance to change your health plan for 2026

TRICARE Open Season ends Tuesday, Dec. 9. Now is the time to review your TRICARE coverage for 2026.



“Open season may be your only chance to enroll in a TRICARE health plan or change plans for next year,” said Zelly Zim, senior program analyst, Policy & Programs Division, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Unless you have a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event, you may need to wait until next year’s open season to change your TRICARE coverage.”



Now is also the time to review your dental coverage and vision coverage. The Federal Benefits Open Season for Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program coverage ends Monday, Dec. 8. This is one day before TRICARE Open Season closes.



If you enroll in or change your TRICARE health coverage or FEDVIP coverage during open season, your new coverage starts Jan. 1, 2026.



Who can make changes during open season?

You can change your TRICARE health coverage during open season if you’re eligible for or currently enrolled in any of these plans:

• TRICARE Prime

• TRICARE Prime Remote

• US Family Health Plan

• TRICARE Prime Demo

• TRICARE Prime Overseas

• TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas

• TRICARE Select

• TRICARE Select Overseas



Remember, TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to active duty service members. It doesn’t apply to TRICARE For Life—coverage is automatic if you have Medicare Part A and Part B. TRICARE Open Season also doesn’t apply to premium-based plans. You can purchase the following plans at any time throughout the year:

• TRICARE Reserve Select

• TRICARE Retired Reserve

• TRICARE Young Adult



Which health plan is right for me?

Your TRICARE health plan options depend on who you are and where you live. If you have multiple options, think about how you prefer to get care and how this affects your out-of-pocket costs. Also keep in mind that family members don’t all need to be enrolled in the same TRICARE plan.



Here’s how to learn more about your options and decide which plan is right for you.



1. Check the TRICARE Plan Finder to see which plans you may be eligible for.

2. Use the Compare Plans Tool to compare plans side by side.

3. Go to Health Plan Costs to compare 2026 out-of-pocket costs for TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select.

4. Use the Find a Doctor Tool to find military hospitals and clinics and TRICARE network providers near you.



How do I make changes?

There are three ways to enroll in a TRICARE health plan or change your plan:

• Online: Go to milConnect.

• By phone: Call your TRICARE regional contractor or designated provider.

• By enrollment form: Mail or fax an enrollment form to your TRICARE regional contractor or designated provider.



Looking for step-by-step instructions, contact information, and enrollment forms?

Go to Enroll or Purchase a Plan, choose the plan you want to enroll in, and follow the steps to enroll.



What if I don’t make changes during open season?

Are you happy with your current TRICARE coverage? You don’t need to do anything during TRICARE Open Season. If you’re already enrolled in a plan and you don’t make changes, you’ll continue in your current health plan as long as you’re eligible.



If you aren’t already in a plan and you don’t enroll in one during open season, you’ll only be eligible for care at a military hospital or clinic, if space is available.



Outside of TRICARE Open Season, you only can enroll in or change enrollment to a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select if you have a QLE. Certain life changes open a 90-day window when you can change your TRICARE health plan. Common QLEs include moving, getting married, and having a baby.



During your 90-day QLE window, you can enroll in a new plan or switch between TRICARE plans, as described in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet.



What should I know about Federal Benefits Open Season?

Check out “Review your FEDVIP dental and vision coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season” to learn if you’re eligible to make changes during this time.



If you miss Federal Benefits Open Season, you may be able to enroll in dental and vision coverage after a FEDVIP QLE. Keep in mind that FEDVIP QLEs are different from TRICARE QLEs.



Take advantage of TRICARE Open Season and Federal Benefits Open Season to ensure you and your family members have the right coverage for your health needs in 2026. To learn more, check out “TRICARE Open Season 2025: Understanding your TRICARE health plan options.”

