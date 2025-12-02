Courtesy Photo | Mammography along with monthly self-breast exams and annual breast exams by a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mammography along with monthly self-breast exams and annual breast exams by a health-care provider can help detect breast cancer at an early stage improving survivorship. see less | View Image Page

Summit at Walter Reed highlights latest in breast cancer research, treatment Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed Hospital Communications Bringing together leaders in military medicine, research, and patient care, the John P. Murtha Cancer Center (MCC) at Walter Reed recently hosted its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Summit at the Uniformed Services University (USU). The event focused on new discoveries and compassionate care shaping the future of breast cancer research and treatment across the Military Health System (MHS).

Speakers addressed fertility preservation in oncology, intimacy after diagnosis, and innovations in breast surgery and radiation therapy (RT). They also explored how scientific progress is reducing the need for invasive procedures while improving survivorship and quality of life.

A breast cancer diagnosis does not automatically end a service member’s career, noted Dr. Craig Shriver, MCC director and director of the MCC Research Programs. However, it can impact readiness by requiring the service member to spend extended time away from duty for treatment.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Robert Krell, a surgical oncologist at Walter Reed, explained that axillary surgery for breast cancer may not be necessary in many cases thanks to advances in treatment and a clearer understanding of tumor biology. Providers can minimize harm through sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) and targeted axillary dissection (TAD). SLNB removes the sentinel nodes, the first lymph nodes in the drainage path from the breast tumor, while TAD removes specific lymph nodes known to contain cancer.

“Randomized controlled trials have demonstrated safety of sentinel node biopsy omission in early-stage cancers,” Krell stated. “Minimizing unnecessary axillary surgery should translate into improved patient survivorship.” Dr. Sonali Rudra, director of the Breast Cancer Radiation Oncology Program at MedStar Georgetown University School of Medicine, agreed, adding that increasing data supports less invasive approaches. She explained that in “the era of de-escalation,” radiation treatment planning is shifting toward lower doses to reduce toxicity and protect critical organs, especially for early-stage cancers with favorable prognoses.

A breast cancer diagnosis can also affect sexual health and intimacy, explained Jennifer Reese, associate professor in the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at Temple University School of Medicine’s Fox Chase Cancer Center. “Be open, direct and up front about your wants and needs,” she advised those experiencing breast cancer, emphasizing that clear communication between patients/survivors and their partners is essential with addressing medical and psychological concerns, including depression and anxiety.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Allison Eubanks and U.S. Army Maj. Kiley Hunkler, clinical fellows in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Walter Reed, discussed integrating reproductive planning into cancer care. They encouraged providers to counsel patients about potential infertility risks before treatment and refer them early for fertility preservation options such as oocyte, embryo, or tissue cryopreservation. They noted that TRICARE covers fertility preservation under some conditions and that early coordination helps prevent delays.

Geeta Upadhyay, scientific director of the MCCRP Clinical Breast Care Project, shared her team’s research on targeted therapies for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which does not respond to traditional cancer medication. Her team is investigating how blocking abnormal molecules, or biomarkers, like Ly6K may help the body’s immune system fight cancer more effectively.

Some studies suggest that active-duty women may have a higher rate of developing breast cancer than their civilian peers, potentially linked to cumulative environmental exposures. MCC and MCCRP continue advancing cancer research and treatment to enhance readiness and improve outcomes for military beneficiaries. The annual summit helps in leading these efforts by uniting experts to share discoveries, refine treatment strategies, and strengthen the continuum of care from diagnosis through survivorship.

For more information on the MCC’s Breast Care Center at Walter Reed, call (301) 400-1258.