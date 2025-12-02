AMC senior enlisted leader to retire after 36 years of service

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army will bid farewell Dec. 4 to one of its most respected senior enlisted leaders, Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers.



“After 36 amazing years of service and having the distinct honor of serving 36 months as part of Army Materiel Command, retirement ceremony day is upon the Sellers family,” he said in a recent message. “Without a doubt, it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside the troopers, civilians and families who make our Army the greatest fighting force in the world.”



Sellers has spent his illustrious career strengthening the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, improving quality of life for Soldiers and families, and ensuring the Army’s logistics enterprise remains the backbone of readiness.



He enlisted Aug. 1, 1990, from Columbus, Georgia, and completed basic and advanced individual training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, beginning his career as a Unit Supply Specialist in the Quartermaster Corps. Inspired by his father’s service, he remembered the long hours, early mornings, late nights and, most importantly, the joy he got out of training Soldiers and leading formations.



“I spent a lot of time in high school Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, from the ninth grade all the way through, and then I really knew at that point that's what I wanted to do when I graduated high school,” Sellers said.



Sellers remembered being inspired by a commercial to pursue higher levels of leadership.



“Back in the day, where you saw the commercial ‘Be All You Can Be,’ a lot of what that commercial was about was the 82nd Airborne Division,” he said. “As I sat down and saw it, I realized that's exactly what I wanted do with my life.”



Over the decades, he rose through the ranks to become the 18th command sergeant major of Army Materiel Command, serving as principal advisor to the commanding general on all enlisted matters. During his career, he also served as a drill sergeant, a company first sergeant, a brigade S‑4 sergeant major, and commandant of the NCO Academy. He is the first commandant to have a military career in sustainment since the inception of the Sergeants Major Academy in 1973.



Sellers also played a critical role in shaping initiatives like streamlining property accountability, implementing the Soldier Equipping and Asset Management tool and other efforts to Enhance the Soldier Experience and Deliver Ready Combat Formations.



“As sustainers we have to focus on getting supplies to the point of need, from the factory to foxhole and the foxhole to the factory by understanding the unit needs and the industrial base,” Sellers said.



Beyond operations, Sellers championed professional development, training and family support initiatives across the Army. At AMC, he implemented the Sustainment Noncommissioned Officer Initiative Guide to set standards and initiatives across the Army Sustainment Enterprise.



As a member of the Senior Enlisted Council, Sellers joined the Army’s top enlisted leaders to advocate for Soldiers and drive priorities across the force. He consistently underscored that the Noncommissioned Officer Corps is the backbone of the Army’s success.



“We are transforming to an Army that is focused on multidomain operations against a near-peer competitor, and this transformation requires us, as sustainment NCOs, to invest in our NCO corps, as we are our greatest contribution to the Army,” Sellers said. “Without this investment and the continual development of strong outstanding leaders, our Army will not continue to lead the way for others to follow or to be feared if crossed.”



Sellers’ distinguished service has been recognized with induction into the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie L. Murphy Club and a recipient of the Distinguished Order of Saint Martin, the Order of Samuel Sharpe, and the Order of Saint Christopher.



Sellers’ retirement marks the end of a distinguished era, but his influence will continue through the soldiers he mentored and the logistics enterprise he helped shape.



When ask what he would do after his retires, Sellers said “I'm going to start fishing again because I haven't been in a very long time, just to kind of get to know myself.”

