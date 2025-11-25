Strategic Systems Programs Signs Updated Memorandum of Understanding Strengthening Partnership with Defense Contract Management Agency

Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) recently signed an updated memorandum of understanding, strengthening their partnership in collaborative oversight and reinforcing the defense industrial base.

Key changes include simplified oversight, customer-specific clarity, modernized tools, and stronger communication to enable further collaboration between the agencies. SSP’s recently retired Chief Engineer Dr. Stephen Van Dyk and DCMA’s Acting Director Sonya Ebright led the charge in updating the MOU, aiming to maintain a critical, decades-long partnership that continues to support national defense priorities and deliver peace through strength.

“Our missiles have high reliability requirements, so we need extra assistance in overseeing other aspects of the strategic weapon system,” Dan Wolfe said, a general engineer at SSP and chair of the SSP-DCMA MOU working group. “DCMA has evolved since our original agreement and a lot of what was needed back then is now included in their standard process. In this MOU, we’ve updated verbiage to match our current needs and enable support to our mission requirements.”

DCMA is a product delivery organization that provides contract administration services for the Defense Department, other federal organizations and international partners, and is an essential part of the acquisition process from pre-award to sustainment. The agency ensures the Defense Department get the equipment they need, delivered on time, at projected cost, and meet all performance requirements.

SSP is responsible for sustaining strategic weapon system (SWS) on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system.