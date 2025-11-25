Staff in the Spotlight—Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) First Class Mason Butler Your browser does not support the audio element.

Meet Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Mason Butler, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Butler has served in the Navy for nine years. His journey began with a desire to break away from uncertainty and find direction.



“I joined the Navy to get out of my hometown and figure out what I wanted from life,” Butler said. “I had goals, but no clear plan. The Navy gave me structure and a sense of community I hadn’t found before. I only planned to stay for one contract—but almost a decade later, I’m committed to making it a career.”



Butler graduated from Copper Hills High School in 2015 and later earned a degree from Pennsylvania Western University in 2022. Before arriving at RTC, he served at Navy Information Operations Command, Georgia, supporting intelligence missions as a military linguist.



His true introduction to Navy life came the moment he first stepped off the bus at boot camp.



“Coming from a family with little military background, I had no idea what to expect,” he said. “Stepping into that environment—the intensity, the structure, the noise—was a shock. It was the moment I understood how different my life was about to become.”



Butler chose the CTI rating after studying linguistics at the University of Utah and discovering a deep interest in culture and communication.



“Becoming a military linguist allowed me to use something I was passionate about in a meaningful way,” he said. “It opened the door to working in the intelligence community and contributing to real-world missions. That’s given me a strong sense of purpose.”



He credits both his upbringing and his mentors for shaping his approach to leadership.



“My parents taught me discipline and to take initiative, and that helped me early on,” Butler said. “But my Navy mentors really shaped how I think about accountability, adaptability, and growth. One of the biggest lessons I was taught was to take feedback seriously without taking it personally. That mindset is key to success in this job.”



At RTC, Butler serves as an RDC, guiding recruits through one of the most pivotal transitions of their lives.



“As an RDC, I’m responsible for turning civilians into disciplined, resilient Sailors,” he said. “We teach them Navy values, basic military skills, and the mental toughness they’ll need in the fleet. It’s demanding work, but it’s incredibly meaningful.”



He acknowledges that the job isn’t without its challenges.



“Recruits come from all kinds of backgrounds,” he said. “Some show up with a strong foundation, others are starting from zero. Keeping everyone on track while managing the day-to-day grind can be tough. Boot camp is stressful, and we have to help them stay motivated and focused. Balancing mission requirements with meaningful mentorship is always a challenge—but that’s what leadership is.”



For Butler, serving in the Navy means being part of something bigger.



“It’s about commitment, growth, and working with people who share the same mission,” he said. “The Navy has given me direction and purpose. It’s become a community that I’m proud to be part of.”



Looking ahead, he is focused on advancing his education and career.



“In the next five years, I hope to make Chief and finish my master’s degree in linguistics,” Butler said. “I want to be in positions where I can impact Sailors’ development and help shape the future of our community.”



Outside of work, Butler enjoys reading, traveling, gaming, and spending time with friends.



Butler continues to support RTC’s mission, helping shape the Navy’s future through mentorship, discipline, and dedicated service.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.