Trees for Troops docks at NWS Yorktown & JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to herald in the holiday season

Yorktown, Va. (December 2, 2025) A joyful and triumphant event to hark in the Christmas spirit docks at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown and Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek-Fort Story. Both of the installations, situated in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region will give away free freshly cut Christmas Trees for service members as part of the annual Trees for Troops program.



NWS Yorktown’s Trees for Troops giveaway takes place on Friday, December 5, 2025 from 1800 to 2000 at The Depot Recreation Center. The Depot is located at 2006 Shupper Road, Newport News, VA 23603. Freshly cut trees will be available on a first come-first serve basis. The Christmas trees are available to active duty military ID card holders, and there is a limit of one tree per family, home, household or sponsor. This year’s event also coincides with the installation’s annual Polar Express-themed Winter Wonderland also taking place at The Depot. There will be Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, food for purchase, a holiday movie, games, and more! This year’s event is coordinated by NWS Yorktown’s MWR Community Recreation. For more information, call (757) 887-7395.



Trees for Troops also docks at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 0900 to 1100 at their Tennis Courts located at 720 New Guinea Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23459. As with NWS Yorktown’s Trees for Troops, Fresh cut Christmas trees are available to active duty military ID card holders, and there is a limit of one tree per family, home, household or sponsor. Event organizers ask that attendees bring their own help and supplies to secure their tree in or on their vehicle. Direct questions about this event to JEB Little Creek-Fort Story’s One Stop at (757) 422-7600.



According to the Christmas Spirit Foundation and Trees for Troops, over 325,000 fresh, farm grown Christmas Trees have been donated to service members and military families since the program started 20 years ago. In 2025, the program expects to collect about 16,000 donated Christmas trees and pick them up from more than 50 locations across the United States. Trees are supplied by more than 300 family-owned Christmas tree farms in more than 25 states.



As was the case in years past, FedEX Freight will deliver over 15,000 farm-grown Christmas trees to service members and military families at installation across the country. NWS Yorktown and JEB Little Creek-Fort Story represent the two U.S. Navy installations selected in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region for the annual Trees for Troops giveaway. Additional information, including additional Trees for Troops locations can be found via the Christmas Spirit Foundation website at www.christmasspiritfoundation.org/trees-for-troops.