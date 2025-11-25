Department of the Navy awards cloud computing task orders for Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Your browser does not support the audio element.

WASHINGTON, DC –– Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital) has announced the award of Joint Warfighting Capability Cloud (JWCC) competitive task orders to Google Public Sector and Oracle America for Department of the Navy (DON) cloud computing services.



PEO Digital’s Neptune Cloud Management Office (CMO) is chartered by DON Chief Information Officer and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition to serve as the DON’s single point of entry for cloud services and cloud portfolio manager. The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) landing zones will expand DON’s cloud portfolio with industry leading capabilities and services to support secure, rapid cloud migration and optimization.



"As we work to enhance and modernize our cloud computing infrastructure, a multi-cloud strategy with GCP and OCI is essential to increasing DON’s technical and warfighting capabilities," said Cristina Genoese Zerbi, Neptune CMO Deputy Director. "This collaboration with Google and Oracle enhances our existing capabilities by combining powerful cloud-native services with mission-critical performance, directly supporting Sailors and Marines from headquarters to the tactical edge.”



GCP and OCI landing zones will provide the DON cloud portfolio:

• Improved Interoperability: Multi-cloud capability and cross-cloud communications allows mission owners to leverage best technologies and tools

• Rapid, Secure Cloud Computing: Defense Information Systems Agency-accreditation for all classification levels through Impact Level (IL) 6 and Air Gapped environments for deployment at the edge

• Mission-Critical Reliability: Google and Oracle’s private infrastructures and dedicated connections for Department of Defense (DoD) activities offer greater resiliency and global transport, allowing DON to focus on the mission and avoid network disruptions

• Integrated Technologies and Tools: Both cloud service providers enable additional access to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning offerings to mission owners, including generative AI services



“Neptune CMO’s partnership with cloud technology leaders like Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon enables the DON to accelerate its digital transformation and create a secure, scalable platform,” said Mr. Michael Wright, Neptune CMO Director. “Working collaboratively with all four cloud service providers and our Naval Commands is essential to identify efficiencies and cost-saving opportunities across the many environments.”



The new task order awards are consistent with PEO Digital’s recently updated Operational Viewpoint-1 (OV-1), which describes a secure, user-friendly information environment utilizing modern, innovative solutions. Neptune CMO provisioned Google and Oracle’s offerings through DoD’s JWCC contract, an Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity contract vehicle to deliver commercial cloud solutions at the speed of mission across all classification levels.



For more information regarding the GCP and OCI task orders, contact Elisha Gamboa, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Engagements Lead, at elisha.m.gamboa.civ@us.navy.mil.