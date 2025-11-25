USS Howard (DDG 83) Holds Change of Command Ceremony at CFAY Your browser does not support the audio element.

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Cmdr. Randy Hayes relieved Cmdr. Eric Smitley as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 24, 2025.



“It is a tremendous honor to take command of USS Howard," said Hayes. "My goal is to ensure our ship is ready for victory and continue the most vital fleet operations in the Indo-Pacific. For this reason, we will write a new chapter of enhancing our warfighting capabilities, lethality, and our continued commitment to our allies and partners. I am proud to join this crew and proud to serve team Howard."



Hayes, a native of Long Island, New York, graduated from State University of New York Maritime College with a bachelor’s degree in International Transportation and Trade. He also attended Naval Postgraduate School, earning his master’s degree in Homeland Security and Defense.



During his previous assignment, Hayes served as the executive assistant for OPNAV N3N5B at the Pentagon.



Smitley, a native of Texas, expressed gratitude to his Sailors for their support throughout his time as the ship’s commanding officer during his farewell remarks.



"Howard teammates, you all are to credit for the many achievements and big wins over the last 20 months,” said Smitley. “You have embodied the ideals of teamwork, ownership, and self-sufficiency, working together like a well-oiled machine. I challenge you to stay the course, the upward trajectory, that you've been on for the last 20 months. If you do, you are guaranteed to be unimaginably successful as a team. I am so proud of all of you, and it was a privilege and the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside you. Don't give up the ship!"



For his next duty assignment, Smitley will report to the Pentagon as the executive assistant for OPNAV N9I.



Commissioned in 2001, USS Howard is named in honor of Marine Corps First Sergeant Jimmie E. Howard. Howard was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts in Vietnam by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967.



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.