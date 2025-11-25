Oklahoma National Guard departs for D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered for a farewell ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered for a farewell ceremony held in Mustang, Oklahoma, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, for nearly 160 Oklahoma Guardsmen for their upcoming mission to Washington, D.C. in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized Oklahoma Guardsmen as part of Task Force Thunder to volunteer for the mission, which is scheduled to last approximately 90 days. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered Monday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma for a ceremony held for members of the Oklahoma National Guard’s Task Force Thunder. The approximately 160 Guardsmen will depart for Washington, D.C. in the coming days in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Governor Kevin Stitt authorized Oklahoma Guardsmen to volunteer for the mission, which is scheduled for approximately 90 days. The mission falls under the direction of Joint Task Force D.C.. “Our Guardsmen routinely answer the call to serve and support their community, state and nation,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “As with many state-side support missions, this mission is voluntary, and I am so proud of each and every one of our Guardsmen as they continue to step forward.”