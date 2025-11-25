Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard departs for D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    MUSTANG, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Story by Lt. Col. Kristin Tschetter 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guard departs for D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    OKLAHOMA CITY – Friends, family and Oklahoma National Guard leaders gathered Monday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mustang, Oklahoma for a ceremony held for members of the Oklahoma National Guard’s Task Force Thunder.    The approximately 160 Guardsmen will depart for Washington, D.C. in the coming days in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.     Governor Kevin Stitt authorized Oklahoma Guardsmen to volunteer for the mission, which is scheduled for approximately 90 days. The mission falls under the direction of Joint Task Force D.C..    “Our Guardsmen routinely answer the call to serve and support their community, state and nation,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “As with many state-side support missions, this mission is voluntary, and I am so proud of each and every one of our Guardsmen as they continue to step forward.”

