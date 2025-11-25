Photo By Douglas Stutz | Behavioral Health Bravo Zulu… Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness Training...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Behavioral Health Bravo Zulu… Capt. Karla Lepore, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer congratulates Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Crenshaw, behavioral health technician assigned to the command’s Mental Health Directorate, with being named the Navy’s Behavioral Health Technician of the Year…shortly after he was also recognized as their Sailor of the Year (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Navy’s Behavioral Health Technician of the Year selected from NMRTC Bremerton Your browser does not support the audio element.

When Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cade Crenshaw, behavioral health technician was recognized as his command’s Sailor of the Year, that announcement was just the precursor to an additional - and unexpected – accolade.



Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton leadership surprised Crenshaw with informing him also being named the Navy’s Behavioral Health Technician of the Year.



“We just found out and couldn’t wait to come up and tell you how proud we are of you, as is entire Navy Medicine,” exclaimed Capt. Karla Lepore, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.



Both recognitions are a direct result of being part of a ready medical force able to ensure mission readiness has a medically ready force.



“My guiding philosophy has always been simple. Take care of people first. Every day, I show up with the understanding that someone is depending on me, whether it’s a junior Sailor navigating a difficult moment, a peer who needs support, or a patient trusting me with their care,” said Crenshaw. “I stay present, approachable, and consistent. I listen deeply, I check in often, and I treat every Sailor’s situation as something that matters. Any success I’ve earned has come from that focus on people, not from chasing recognition.”



Yet acknowledging Crenshaw’s effort at his command and as a dedicated professional in his specialty – both internally as well as externally - garnered deserving praise.



“My goal isn’t to stand out, it’s to develop leaders who will surpass me. Seeing them succeed is the most meaningful accomplishment I can have,” remarked Crenshaw.



Lt. Cmdr. Ann Hummel, NMRTC Bremerton Mental Health Directorate Department head explained that the Behavioral Health Technician of the Year is a Navy Psychology sponsored award which recognizes technical expertise, leadership, and contributions.



“Behavioral health technicians are nominated throughout the Navy. Selection is made by the Navy Psychology Executive Committee,” said Hummel, explaining the selection criteria focuses on four overlapping benchmarks to highlight nominee achievements.



Selectees had to consistently exceed expectations and make significant contributions in their area of expertise.



Candidates like Crenshaw had to demonstrate a track record of success of support and contribution(s) to Navy Medicine, operational forces and the Military Health System.



They had to prove their leadership and character, along with recognition as an advocate, teacher, or mentor.



They also had to exhibit specialized association and education with involvement in professional association and lifelong learn



Crenshaw’s nomination highlighted the four selection criteria.



As assistant installation director for psychological health, he implemented two virtual programs for approximately 2,700 appointments and increased the regional mental health access from 35 days down to 48 hours. As assistant manager for Human Factors Program he trained 36 senior leaders, ensuring oversight, intervention, and enhanced mental health resources for more than 500 Sailors assigned to NMRTC Bremerton. He also developed and implemented Mental Health Directorate behavioral health technician personnel qualification standards resulting in increased proficiency, rating knowledge, and competency for 10 behavioral health technicians supporting a catchment area of approximately 15,000 Sailors.



He oversaw more than 1,100 mental health referrals for four prescribing providers, six psychologists, and one licensed clinical social worker ensuring access to care with a 92 percent patient satisfaction rate. Crenshaw also supported expanded operational stress control training for 29 team members to improve resiliency for nearly 8,100 service members from eight operational and three shore commands.



Crenshaw’s enhancement efforts included such notable duties as providing behavioral and mental health care through 115 triage evaluations, 75 acute safety evaluations, and 25 psychoeducational group sessions.



His leadership and character were measured by his role as Mental Health Directorate leading petty officer, leading 17 enlisted and supporting 10 officers and seven civilian staff across two departments in care of 31,000 beneficiaries and 10,700 patient encounters. As the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program leading petty officer, he led 13 staff in 1,500 patient encounters and 23 outpatient treatment groups for 70 Sailors with a 99 percent treatment compliance across 81 commands.



In his Professional Association and Education comportment, Crenshaw completed eight college courses in pursuit of his college degree in organizational leadership.



“To put this into context, you just won [NMRTC Bremerton] Sailor of the Year, which is based upon all the Sailor attributes such as being a good leader and all that entails. Then to get the technical expertise recognition on top of Sailor of the Year from the pinnacle of [Navy] behavioral health technician is almost unheard of. This is a big deal. Congratulations,” commented NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief William Eickhoff.



“I’ve faced seasons where the emotional weight of the job and the constant need to support others felt overwhelming. What sustained me wasn’t motivation, it was purpose. I knew that even on the hardest days, someone still needed me to show up with steadiness and genuine care,” Crenshaw said.



Crenshaw attests that understanding people – working with officers, Sailors and civilians in his directorate as well providing care in need to all eligible beneficiaries - is the cornerstone of effective leadership.



“Leadership grounded in empathy builds trust, strengthens teams, and creates an environment where people feel supported enough to excel,” stated Crenshaw.



According to Hummel, NMRTC Bremerton’s Sailor of the Year is a command-wide program that recognizes the superior performance of individual Sailors, who exceed in personifying the ideals of the Navy core values.



“The SOY program recognizes those who best represent the dedicated Sailors serving at NMRTC Bremerton. The SOY demonstrates history of sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, outstanding professionalism, and superior personal appearance,” stated Hummel.



Crenshaw’s Navy career is slated to take him next to U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command.



“My next major step is transitioning into the role of a recruit division commander. It’s a new environment that will challenge me to grow in my ability to teach, shape, and mentor Sailors from day one of their careers,” said Crenshaw. “At the same time, I remain committed to my long-term goal of commissioning as a psychologist. My work at NMRTC Bremerton has prepared me for both paths. Becoming an RDC will push me as a leader, and pursuing my commission will push me as a clinician. Both reflect what matters most to me; helping others become the best version of themselves.”



Editor’s note: HM2 Crenshaw appeared earlier in a U.S. Department of War feature:

'Face of Defense: Behavioral Health Tech Helps Keep Sailors Mission-Focused'

https://www.war.gov/News/Feature-Stories/Story/Article/4129528/face-of-defense-behavioral-health-tech-helps-keep-sailors-mission-focused/