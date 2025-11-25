Registration for 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships is Now Open

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) is hosting the U.S. Army Small Arms...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) is hosting the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship March 8-14, 2026. This premier marksmanship event is free and open to all Soldiers, including all members of the active duty U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, the U.S. Army National Guard, Air National Guard, or Army ROTC Cadets. The unique competition, commonly called ‘All Army,’ allows Soldiers to interact with and learn from the Army’s top marksmen from the USAMU and other units while putting their skills to the test. All Army 2026 starts with Small Arms Firing Schools in rifle, pistol, and multigun for all competitors. For the remainder of the week, Soldiers will fire more than 550 rounds across 11 different challenging courses of fire that allow them to explore both the capabilities of their weapons and marksmanship skills at ranges from 5 to 500 meters. All Army includes four Excellence in Competition (EIC) Matches, which provide a rare opportunity for Soldiers to earn credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship Badges. These prestigious EIC Badges take precedence over standard qualification badges and distinguish Soldiers as above-average, lethal marksmen. All Army’s goal is to develop combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognize superior skill at the highest level, while raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force. Soldiers will compete individually in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open, and professional based on previous competition experience. Team matches consist of four firing members with a coach or captain. All competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that Soldiers selected for participation in All Army are physically fit and meet Army height and weight standards. The USAMU will provide all ammunition, but Soldiers’ units must provide the weapons. The only exception will be for cadets who may not have pistols. In this case, USAMU will provide the needed firearms. All weapons will be stored in the USAMU Arms Room during the competition. Individual and team registration is required and is now open at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=30021. This site also includes the Match Program for more details. Registration closes on February 27, 2026, or whenever match capacity is reached. All Army typically fills up early, so units are encouraged to register as early as possible. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) is hosting the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship March 8-14, 2026. This premier marksmanship event is free and open to all Soldiers, including all members of the active duty U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, the U.S. Army National Guard, Air National Guard, or Army ROTC Cadets.



The unique competition, commonly called ‘All Army,’ allows Soldiers to interact with and learn from the Army’s top marksmen from the USAMU and other units while putting their skills to the test. All Army 2026 starts with Small Arms Firing Schools in rifle, pistol, and multigun for all competitors. For the remainder of the week, Soldiers will fire more than 550 rounds across 11 different challenging courses of fire that allow them to explore both the capabilities of their weapons and marksmanship skills at ranges from 5 to 500 meters. All Army includes four Excellence in Competition (EIC) Matches, which provide a rare opportunity for Soldiers to earn credit points toward their Distinguished Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship Badges. These prestigious EIC Badges take precedence over standard qualification badges and distinguish Soldiers as above-average, lethal marksmen.



All Army’s goal is to develop combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognize superior skill at the highest level, while raising the standards of marksmanship and increasing lethality across the entire force. Soldiers will compete individually in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open, and professional based on previous competition experience. Team matches consist of four firing members with a coach or captain. All competition events require running and other physical activities. Unit leaders should ensure that Soldiers selected for participation in All Army are physically fit and meet Army height and weight standards.



The USAMU will provide all ammunition, but Soldiers’ units must provide the weapons. The only exception will be for cadets who may not have pistols. In this case, USAMU will provide the needed firearms. All weapons will be stored in the USAMU Arms Room during the competition.



Individual and team registration is required and is now open at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=30021. This site also includes the Match Program for more details. Registration closes on February 27, 2026, or whenever match capacity is reached. All Army typically fills up early, so units are encouraged to register as early as possible.