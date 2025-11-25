Outstanding Airmen of the Year: Master Sgt. Ryan Girard Leads With Authenticity

While deployed to Africa on a Joint Task Force mission in 2017, Master Sgt. Ryan Girard, an electrical power production journeyman from 341st Civil Engineer Squadron, found himself the only generator technician on site. When the power faltered, there was no one else to call. He had to figure it out, and fast. It was during that deployment that he got coined as “Generator Ryan,” a nickname that stuck and a moment that solidified his confidence as a civil engineer.



Years later, Girard credits that deployment as one of the experiences that shaped him into the leader he is today — one whose resilience and humility have earned him recognition as an Outstanding Airman of the Year for 2025.



Growing up in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Girard never imagined himself as a future master sergeant in the Air Force. But on the eve of his 21st birthday, facing an uncertain future, he made a choice that set him on a path toward service and soon enlisted.



“I was told I’d be going into electrical power production, and my recruiter said it would mean working as a lineman on high-voltage power lines,” Girard said. “I went through basic training thinking that’s what I’d be doing...only to find out at the end that I was actually going to be a generator mechanic. The funny part is, by complete chance, both my grandfather and uncle had worked as generator technicians for Caterpillar.”



Over the course of four deployments to the Middle East and Africa, Girard saw firsthand how civil engineers keep missions alive in austere environments, often with little margin for error. “I had to rely entirely on my own knowledge and judgment, which was both intimidating and empowering,” Girard said. “That experience pushed me technically and personally. It reminded me of how important our work is in CE, and how even a single Airman can make an outsized impact when the mission depends on it.”



After a decade in the field as a civil engineer, Girard found himself in an entirely different environment: the classroom. Applying for a special duty as a professional military education instructor was a leap that tested him in new ways, but it also revealed a passion for connecting with Airmen and Guardians and shaping future leaders.



“[The students] want a balance of professionalism and authenticity,” Girard said. “It was in my second class that I realized that balance can be found — being professional while still being yourself.”



Part of that authenticity, he discovered, came from being willing to share his own experiences. “Sometimes showing a little bit of vulnerability, I find that people are more likely to listen,” Girard said. “If they can take just one step [and be] better than I was, that would be awesome.”



At Mathies Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, Girard taught joint service members and helped design two 32-hour professional development courses that are now used across the Air Force. His time in PME also took him overseas, where he was selected to teach leadership and emotional intelligence to Emirati service members. The experience of connecting across cultures and sharing lessons was “life-changing” and became a highlight of his career. “Our students treated us like family, and we walked away learning as much from them as they did from us.”



Currently, Girard serves as the director of resources at Mathies Noncommissioned Officer Academy, managing logistics, travel, facilities, and a $310,000 operations and maintenance budget in support of 18 instructors and 420 annual PME students.



Girard’s motivation evolved throughout his career, but today, it is rooted firmly in family. He and his wife, who had also served in the Air Force, have built their journey together while raising two young daughters.



“My motivation now is to provide a great life for my wife and two little girls,” said Girard.



For Girard, being named one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year was both humbling and motivating. “It took a while for the reality of it to set in,” he said. “But now...I’m incredibly proud, thankful, and blessed. It’s an absolute honor to be recognized in the same category as so many of the Outstanding Airmen who have come before me.”



Girard emphasizes that he didn’t get here alone. He points to supervisors, mentors, and teammates who supported him and created opportunities that shaped his career. Among them are Eric Brewer, who taught him both technical excellence and the importance of patience and kindness; Senior Master Sgt. Hersey Pulley, who modeled deliberate development by truly getting to know his people; and Maj. Evan Mines, who empowered him to take ownership and trusted his judgment.



Now, as his tour at Mathies NCO Academy comes to an end, Girard is preparing to return to his roots in civil engineering with an assignment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Looking ahead, he is eager to bring what he learned in PME back into CE: “I want to take those lessons and use them to build strong, high-trust teams that take pride in the mission.”



To Girard, the recognition is less about personal accolades and more about what it represents for the CE community. “More than anything, I see this as a responsibility to use the platform in a way that helps others,” he said. “I want to represent the people and communities who shaped me and hopefully give a voice to Airmen and Guardians who may not always feel seen or heard. I am determined to honor that by continuing to serve with purpose and humility.”

