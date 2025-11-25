FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Morton Sher, 22, killed during World War II, will be interred Dec. 14, in Beth Israel Cemetery, Greenville, South Carolina. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Sher was a fighter pilot assigned to 76th Fighter Squadron, 23rd Fighter Group, 14th Air Force. On Aug. 20, 1943 while intercepting an Imperial Japanese aircraft enroute to attack Hengyang, China, where the 76th was stationed, Sher’s aircraft reportedly crashed in Hengshan County, Hunan Province. Although the crash site was located by U.S. forces, Sher’s remains were not recovered or identified after the war.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Wilcox on June 11, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Sher, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4228413/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-sher-m/



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, 864-232-6733.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2025 Date Posted: 12.01.2025 11:28 Story ID: 552649 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1943, WWII Flyer Will Be Laid to Rest in Greenville, South Carolina, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.